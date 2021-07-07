Most tipsters agree which iPad model will be first to embrace OLED; will it come in 2022 or 2023?0
At the end of last month we passed along a rumor stating that next year's iPad Air tablet will be the first slate from Apple to sport an OLED display. But Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) just released its latest quarterly OLED Shipment Report calling for the first OLED equipped iPad to launch in 2023. DSCC doesn't name the tablet and just refers to it as a 10.8-inch model expected to be released in 2023.
Smartphones continue to be the number one mobile device using OLED screens with 82% and 76% shares of units shipped during Q1 and Q2 of this year, respectively. Apple had 26% of OLED smartphone shipments followed by Samsung's 20% slice of the pie. Based on revenue, smartphones accounted for 91% of Q1 devices shipped with an OLED panel and 87% during Q2 while smartwatches were second with 14.9% of units delivered and 6% of revenue for the first quarter.
Were you wondering which display manufacturer delivered the most OLED panels for smartphones during the first quarter this year? Samsung Display was responsible for a whopping 73.7% of the revenue during Q1. LG Display saw its share decline in Q1 from 11% to 8% while BOE was next with 6.6% of the total.