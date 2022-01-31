Apple's iPad Air (2020) is now on sale at a rare $100 discount in multiple variants

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The killer new deal is not exclusive to the entry-level 64GB storage configuration either, although cellular addicts will be disappointed to hear there's still not a lot of love for 4G LTE-enabled variants.



Instead, bargain hunters need to settle for a single green flavor of the Wi-Fi-only 64 gig iPad Air 4 or a non-cellular-equipped 256GB model in green, rose gold, sky blue, and space gray hues. That's at least at the time of this writing, with history suggesting availability could wildly fluctuate depending on exactly when you decide this is Instead, bargain hunters need to settle for a single green flavor of the Wi-Fi-only 64 gig iPad Air 4 or a non-cellular-equipped 256GB model in green, rose gold, sky blue, and space gray hues. That's at least at the time of this writing, with history suggesting availability could wildly fluctuate depending on exactly when you decide this is the right iPad at the right price to fit your current needs and preferences.



While not entirely unprecedented, these $100 markdowns haven't been easy to come by in recent months. Ironically, Amazon sold multiple iPad Air (2020) versions at While not entirely unprecedented, these $100 markdowns haven't been easy to come by in recent months. Ironically, Amazon sold multiple iPad Air (2020) versions at lower prices back in July and August than November or December 2021, so what you're looking at right now is not a Black Friday-grade deal.



It's actually better than that, bringing the base price of this Apple A14 Bionic powerhouse with thin screen bezels and stellar battery life below what Amazon charged around Christmas as well.



Yes, Yes, Apple is definitely working on an even more powerful fifth-gen iPad Air with optional 5G support, and according to multiple reliable sources, that thing is set for an official announcement alongside the third-gen iPhone SE as early as March.





