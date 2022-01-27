64GB iPad Air (2020) with Wi-Fi gets generously discounted on Amazon for a limited time

64GB iPad Air (2020) with Wi-Fi gets generously discounted on Amazon for a limited time1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab the iPad Air 2020 from here:
The offer is available on the 64GB iPad Air from 2020. The deal gets even better if you happen to have an Amazon Prime Store Card (or if you were planning to get one). Unfortunately, the Cellular option and the option with more storage aren't currently discounted. However, if you're a student or just a casual tablet user, the 64GB storage on the iPad Air should be enough for your needs.
The iPad Air is a great option for a lot of users. Sporting a modern iPad Pro-like design and equipped with sufficient power for most people's needs, as well as support for all the best iPad accessories, while at the same time keeping the price lower by removing bells and whistles most users don't need makes the iPad Air a great choice.