Apple Deals Amazon

64GB iPad Air (2020) with Wi-Fi gets generously discounted on Amazon for a limited time

Iskra Petrova
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
64GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi gets generously discounted on Amazon for a limited time
If you've been thinking January is definitely not the month for deals, Amazon is here to prove you wrong. Now, for a limited time, the retailer is offering a good discount on the 2020 iPad Air with Wi-Fi connectivity. You can get it for $60 off right now at the retailer, and mind you, we don't see Apple deals as often (as we probably should, judging by the prices of Apple gear).

Grab the iPad Air 2020 from here:

Apple iPad Air (2020)

64GB, Wi-Fi

$60 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon


The offer is available on the 64GB iPad Air from 2020. The deal gets even better if you happen to have an Amazon Prime Store Card (or if you were planning to get one). Unfortunately, the Cellular option and the option with more storage aren't currently discounted. However, if you're a student or just a casual tablet user, the 64GB storage on the iPad Air should be enough for your needs.


The iPad Air is a great option for a lot of users. Sporting a modern iPad Pro-like design and equipped with sufficient power for most people's needs, as well as support for all the best iPad accessories, while at the same time keeping the price lower by removing bells and whistles most users don't need makes the iPad Air a great choice.

On top of that, the iPad Air 2020 sports stereo speakers and a USB Type-C port. If you want to benefit from the deal above and get this gorgeous iPad, you may need to hurry as this deal could expire soon.

