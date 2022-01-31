Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is cheaper than ever with the Galaxy Tab S8 around the corner

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







We're talking a $150 discount offered by Amazon for an undoubtedly limited time only on an entry-level 64GB storage variant in a single Mystic Pink hue. With no cellular connectivity and just 4 gigs of RAM on deck, that particular configuration normally goes for the aforementioned $529.99.





This 28 percent markdown, however, makes the Galaxy Tab S7 FE more affordable than ever before, at least in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a standard manufacturer warranty included.





That's right, Amazon hasn't been able to go lower than this on Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2021, and in case you're wondering, both Samsung itself and other major US retailers like Best Buy are still charging full price for all Tab S7 FE models and colors right now.





At its new all-time low price, this Android-powered bad boy happens to undercut Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air (2020) and 8.3-inch iPad mini (2021) while exceeding the MSRP of a 64GB Wi-Fi-only iPad 10.2 (2021) by a measly 50 bucks.



With a handy S Pen included at no extra charge, a premium design made from aluminum and glass, razor-thin 6.3mm profile, and somehow, a massive 10,090mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology also in tow, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE certainly holds a number of key advantages over its direct competition... as long as you don't see Android tablets as inferior to iPads by default.



For an added touch of productivity, you can always get the ginormous slate bundled with a "slim keyboard cover" at an unprecedented $197.29 combined discount on Amazon as well.



Digital hoarders will also be happy to see $150 knocked off the $679.99 list price of the 256GB tablet in a single pink paint job. That particular variant bumps the 4GB memory count all the way up to 8 gigs, mind you, and is also on sale at a total discount of $197.29 alongside the same aforementioned keyboard cover accessory.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a somewhat puzzling device, having seen daylight almost a year after the original Tab S7 duo with an extra-large screen, mid-end processor, and arguably excessive starting price of $530.