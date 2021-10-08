Apple's iPad Air (2020) is the hero of Amazon's newest 'Black Friday-worthy' deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Interestingly, Apple has been the protagonist of pretty much all of the "epic daily deals" that have caught our attention so far, and hot on the heels of some of the biggest ever discounts offered for the tech giant's Beats Studio3 headphones and Powerbeats Pro earbuds , the fourth-gen iPad Air is now on sale at a very special price for an extremely limited time.





Released back in the fall of 2020 and unlikely to be upgraded this year , the 10.9-inch Apple A14 Bionic powerhouse normally starts at $599. Due to its somewhat advanced age and increasingly heated competition, though, the high-end (ish) slate has scored substantial discounts on many occasions in recent months both with and without strings attached.



Naturally, Amazon's killer new promotion comes with no special requirements or hoops to jump through whatsoever, slashing a massive $110 off the list price of all Wi-Fi-only models.



We're talking both 64 and 256GB storage configurations, each of which is available in your choice of five different paint jobs: green, rose gold, silver, sky blue, and space gray. Technically, the iPad Air (2020) has been on sale at a hefty $110 discount at least once before, but back in July, you couldn't opt for your favorite color or even your preferred storage variant.



In other words, this is arguably the best deal ever offered by a major retailer like Amazon on one of the best tablets money can buy. The iPad Air 4's key selling points include a beautiful Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels and relatively thin bezels (compared to the 2019 generation, at least), a handy top-mounted fingerprint sensor, super-powerful sound, excellent battery life, a USB Type-C port, and great optional accessories (sold separately, of course).

Amazon certainly didn't joke around when it announced the official start of the 2021 holiday season with a bunch of "Black Friday-worthy" deals earlier this week, some of which are set to be refreshed, replaced, and possibly even improved every single day through the end of November.