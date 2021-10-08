Apple's iPad Air (2020) is the hero of Amazon's newest 'Black Friday-worthy' deal

Apple's iPad Air (2020) is the hero of Amazon's newest 'Black Friday-worthy' deal0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Interestingly, Apple has been the protagonist of pretty much all of the "epic daily deals" that have caught our attention so far, and hot on the heels of some of the biggest ever discounts offered for the tech giant's Beats Studio3 headphones and Powerbeats Pro earbuds, the fourth-gen iPad Air is now on sale at a very special price for an extremely limited time.
Naturally, Amazon's killer new promotion comes with no special requirements or hoops to jump through whatsoever, slashing a massive $110 off the list price of all Wi-Fi-only models.
We're talking both 64 and 256GB storage configurations, each of which is available in your choice of five different paint jobs: green, rose gold, silver, sky blue, and space gray. Technically, the iPad Air (2020) has been on sale at a hefty $110 discount at least once before, but back in July, you couldn't opt for your favorite color or even your preferred storage variant.
In other words, this is arguably the best deal ever offered by a major retailer like Amazon on one of the best tablets money can buy. The iPad Air 4's key selling points include a beautiful Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels and relatively thin bezels (compared to the 2019 generation, at least), a handy top-mounted fingerprint sensor, super-powerful sound, excellent battery life, a USB Type-C port, and great optional accessories (sold separately, of course).
Obviously, this thing is nowhere near as impressive as the 2021-released iPad Pro 11, but the aforementioned A14 Bionic SoC helps it eclipse all of the best Samsung tablets in terms of raw speed... at least until the undoubtedly expensive Galaxy Tab S8 family sees daylight.