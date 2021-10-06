Amazon's hot new 'daily deal' brings Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro down to an 'epic' price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Commercially released more than two years ago, Apple 's sporty AirPods alternatives have been on sale several times at considerably deeper price cuts in refurbished condition from retailers like Best Buy, but curiously enough, that doesn't appear to be the case right now.



It's almost as if Apple, Amazon, and Best Buy feel like the Powerbeats Pro have gotten better with time, but although we wouldn't necessarily agree with that, it's pretty obvious that these bad boys are still easily the best workout earbuds money can get.



Not only does their unconventional design include adjustable ear hooks arguably striking a nearly perfect balance between comfort and stability for your lengthiest and most strenuous workouts, with the 9-hour battery life also guaranteeing your favorite tunes will keep playing from start to finish even during the world's slowest marathon.



That's 9 hours of uninterrupted listening time from the buds alone, mind you, with the bundled charging case taking the overall endurance rating all the way up to an AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro -matching 24+ hours.



The Powerbeats Pro are not inferior to the overall best true wireless earbuds available today in terms of audio performance, connectivity, or fast charging technology either, but active noise cancellation is missing and the IPX4 water resistance rating could have been better (the Galaxy Buds Pro, for instance, carry IPX7 certification).



At the end of the day, fitness enthusiasts may have a hard time finding a better true wireless option at a comparable price, especially if they don't have anything against the colors black, "ivory", or "navy." Those are the three models fetching a whopping $90 less than usual today only, with the "spring yellow" and "lava red" flavors currently available at $72 and $74 discounts respectively and the cloud pink, glacier blue, and moss hues all on sale at a $50 markdown.

