Apple's biggest and baddest iPad Air yet is now on sale at its heftiest discount to date

Equipped with an Apple M3 processor, the 2025-released iPad Air 13 is not exactly radically different from the Apple M2-powered iPad Air 13 (2024). But that doesn't negate the appeal of what's clearly the fastest iPad Air model to date, not to mention just the second ever member of its family to sport an extra-large 13-inch screen and arguably one of the overall best tablets money can buy right now.
That last part is obviously even more true than usual at an unprecedented $70 discount in a Wi-Fi-only variant with 256GB internal storage space. That's a configuration normally priced at $899, so there's definitely a chance we'll see the 13-inch iPad Air (M3) marked down by more than 8 percent in one model or another soon enough.
But until that happens, you might find Amazon's killer new deal pretty hard to turn down, especially with both blue and starlight color options available at the same discount. This improves on a surprisingly early $50 price cut, mind you, that has since remained undefeated... until today.
At its freshly reduced price, the 256GB iPad Air 13 (2025) is about as expensive (or as affordable, depending on your outlook) as a 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ with, you guessed it, 256 gigs of storage space. Technically, the Android-based Tab S10 Plus is designed to take on the ultra-high-end iPad Pro duo rather than the "mid-range" iPad Air family, but this particular 13-inch mid-ranger packs a way more powerful processor than the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ found inside Samsung's most advanced slates right now.
Of course, that's not the only thing you should consider when shopping for a new tablet, with the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus holding some pretty clear advantages of its own in a built-in stylus, smoother display, slimmer waist, bigger battery, and faster charging. Still, our glowing in-depth iPad Air M3 review proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that this is an absolute powerhouse hardcore Apple fans will want to take into consideration... if they can't afford the undoubtedly superior Apple M4-based iPad Pro 13.
