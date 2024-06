Apple has no excuses as iOS 18 disappoints millions: No AI unless you buy a $1,000 iPhone 15 Pro

Say what?!

Will Apple get away with creating a “Pro iPhone” monopoly around AI, or will iPhone users start a protest?

In the end, a fair question some might have is whether Apple has a valid excuse for denying millions of iPhone users from accessing the new “Apple Intelligence”.For instance, somebody I was chatting with made the argument that “Apple is in the business of selling hardware”, and limiting new AI to theis just a way to get people to buy it.While this is a valid (obvious) point, it doesn’t act as an excuse/explanation for those who just bought anto find out theversion they’ll be getting is at least half as capable as the one their friend withwill get.Speaking of hardware, the “hardware limitation” argument doesn’t hold up either, since the chip powering theis barely any less powerful than the A17 Bionic in the. Sure, the Pro model has twice as many NPU cores, which plays a direct role in AI and ML tasks, but this isn’t an excuse either.If cheaper/older iPhones “can’t handle all the new AI tricks”can, why not give them at least the AI features they can handle? Again, not to make this an “iPhone vs Android” story, but Samsung updated the old Galaxy S22 series of phones with 90% of the AI tricks found in the latestIn the end, the announcement of the long-awaited, “monumental”update (which some would argue is the biggest iOS update ever) leaves a slightly sour (apple) taste in my mouth.I have an iPhone 13 mini (alongside theI use for testing), and while I didn’t expectto make mylook as new as the, I certainly expected at least a couple of worthy AI tricks, which would make my life easier.Recently, I wrote about how Circle to Search and webpage Summarize on Pixel and Galaxy are my favorite new AI features I wanted to see on iPhone, and those aren’t even the most powerful/demanding new AI tricks on Android - not even close.Now that Apple finally has an equivalent of these features (with the help of Apple’s own AI and ChatGPT), we must accept that not only myisn’t getting them, but even your brand newwill be left out.But hey, at least the 2018 iPhone XS is getting 7 years of iOS updates! And the same amount of Apple Intelligence as the latest. What are you so bitter about?!