Amazon is selling one version of Apple's brand-new iPad with A16 power at a record high discount

Apple Intelligence





But now you can save as much as $50... if you have the money to spend on a 512GB storage configuration. This one typically costs $649 (sans cellular connectivity), and Amazon's unprecedented discount on it is only good for a silver color option. But now you can save as much as $50... if you have the money to spend on a 512GB storage configuration. This one typically costs $649 (sans cellular connectivity), and Amazon's unprecedented discount on it is only good for a silver color option.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $50 off (8%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 512GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Silver Color Buy at Amazon





That almost certainly means that you don't have a lot of time to take advantage of this never-before-seen deal, although oddly enough, we're not looking at a special offer explicitly advertised as part of the e-commerce giant's Big Spring sale , so technically, the $50 price cut could stay on for a few more days after said event's end.





Apart from that slightly larger 11-inch display and an Apple A16 processor that's pretty fly for a budget-friendly mid-ranger, the iPad (2025) is practically one and the same device as the 10.9-inch iPad (2022) . That's not necessarily a bad thing, mind you, and considering how much costlier an Apple M3-powered iPad Air with 512GB storage can be, I could definitely see a lot of you fine folks reading me today opting for the cheaper and overall humbler model.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

, for instance, can be a pretty great alternative... if you can settle for just 256 gigs of internal storage space, and the same goes for the surprisingly powerful and compact If you're not necessarily an Apple devotee, of course, you might want to consider some of the Android tablets that are currently available at a similar price before pulling the trigger. A 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE , for instance, can be a pretty great alternative... if you can settle for just 256 gigs of internal storage space, and the same goes for the surprisingly powerful and compact Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3





Apple Intelligence omission, long-term software support is probably the Despite the aforementionedomission, long-term software support is probably the new 11-inch iPad 's biggest strength and selling point, followed by solid battery life, an always reliable top-mounted fingerprint sensor, decent cameras, decent sound, and decent overall system performance.

If you're not bothered by its lack ofsupport, the 11th Gen "regular" iPad with a nice and round 11-inch screen could be the best budget tablet for you right now. Normally priced at $349 and up, the Apple A16-powered mid-ranger has been marked down by 20 bucks in an entry-level variant basically since its commercial debut a few weeks ago.