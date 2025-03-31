Amazon is selling one version of Apple's brand-new iPad with A16 power at a record high discount
If you're not bothered by its lack of Apple Intelligence support, the 11th Gen "regular" iPad with a nice and round 11-inch screen could be the best budget tablet for you right now. Normally priced at $349 and up, the Apple A16-powered mid-ranger has been marked down by 20 bucks in an entry-level variant basically since its commercial debut a few weeks ago.
But now you can save as much as $50... if you have the money to spend on a 512GB storage configuration. This one typically costs $649 (sans cellular connectivity), and Amazon's unprecedented discount on it is only good for a silver color option.
That almost certainly means that you don't have a lot of time to take advantage of this never-before-seen deal, although oddly enough, we're not looking at a special offer explicitly advertised as part of the e-commerce giant's Big Spring sale, so technically, the $50 price cut could stay on for a few more days after said event's end.
Apart from that slightly larger 11-inch display and an Apple A16 processor that's pretty fly for a budget-friendly mid-ranger, the iPad (2025) is practically one and the same device as the 10.9-inch iPad (2022). That's not necessarily a bad thing, mind you, and considering how much costlier an Apple M3-powered iPad Air with 512GB storage can be, I could definitely see a lot of you fine folks reading me today opting for the cheaper and overall humbler model.
If you're not necessarily an Apple devotee, of course, you might want to consider some of the Android tablets that are currently available at a similar price before pulling the trigger. A 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, for instance, can be a pretty great alternative... if you can settle for just 256 gigs of internal storage space, and the same goes for the surprisingly powerful and compact Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3.
Despite the aforementioned Apple Intelligence omission, long-term software support is probably the new 11-inch iPad's biggest strength and selling point, followed by solid battery life, an always reliable top-mounted fingerprint sensor, decent cameras, decent sound, and decent overall system performance.
