Apple's Android and iOS-compatible Beats Studio Buds are very hard to turn down at this new discount
This week looks like an unusually great time to buy a new pair of Apple-made earbuds, with the Beats Studio Buds now joining the Powerbeats Pro, Solo Buds, and AirPods 4 (with and without ANC) in scoring an exceptional discount with no special requirements and no "catches" to consider before pulling the trigger.
Although this sweet new deal comes from Woot rather than Woot parent company Amazon or another major US retailer like Best Buy, that doesn't mean that you need to make any sacrifices as far as the condition or warranty terms of these deeply discounted products are concerned.
Believe it or not, your 70 bucks will be enough to get you brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Studio Buds with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, and if you hurry, you can even choose from a nice trio of colorways including black, white, and red. In theory, Woot's latest promotion is supposed to run until Saturday, March 15, but depending on your demand, the e-tailer's inventory could be depleted a lot earlier than that.
If that happens, you'll probably have to settle for Amazon's humbler $50 markdown over a list price of $149.95... or wait for your next chance at a substantial $70 Woot discount, which history suggests could arise in just a month or two.
Yes, the 2021-released Beats Studio Buds are rarely available at their normal $150 price nowadays, which certainly doesn't mean this is a bad product. In fact, you might be looking at the absolute best wireless earbuds... less than $100 can buy right now, with a list of key strengths that includes a more than respectable 8-hour battery endurance rating, Class 1 Bluetooth support for flawless connectivity with both iPhones and Android handsets (from all companies), and yes, even active noise cancellation.
By no means as sophisticated as the significantly costlier AirPods Pro 2, these puppies definitely eclipse the aforementioned Beats Solo Buds in most major departments, as well as the AirPods 4 in terms of value for your money.
