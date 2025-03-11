GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Apple's discontinued Beats Powerbeats Pro are still alive, well, and incredibly cheap

Beats Powerbeats Pro
With groundbreaking new heart rate monitoring technology (in your ears), a refined design, towering battery life, and top-of-the-line sound, the recently unveiled Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are probably the best wireless earbuds you can buy in 2025 with handy earhooks and an overall gym-friendly aesthetic.

But what if you don't have 250 bucks to spend or simply don't want to make that kind of financial effort for a new pair of Android and iOS-compatible buds? Obviously, that's where the first-gen Powerbeats Pro come in, and even though Apple technically discontinued that 2019-released model nearly six whole months ago, plenty of major (and semi-major) US retailers still have it in stock at various prices.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

$104 99
$249 95
$145 off (58%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Apple H1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Adjustable Earhooks for Lightweight Comfort and Stability, Powerful Sound with Dynamic Range and Noise Isolation, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life Rating with Charging Case, Black, New, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Beats Powerbeats Pro

$100 off (40%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Apple H1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Adjustable Earhooks for Lightweight Comfort and Stability, Powerful Sound with Dynamic Range and Noise Isolation, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life Rating with Charging Case, Black and Navy Color Options
Buy at Amazon

To get the OG Beats Powerbeats Pro at their lowest possible price right now, you will need to take your business to Woot no later than Saturday, March 15. That's technically when the e-tailer's latest and greatest such deal is scheduled to expire, although I definitely wouldn't be shocked to see the black-coated earbuds in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition go out of stock way sooner.

After all, it's not every day that you can pay as little as $104.99 for a pair of Apple-made buds with Apple H1 processing power, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, excellent battery life, total stability during your most intense workouts, and respectable (at the very least) audio performance.

Yes, the "outdated" Powerbeats Pro should still sound great while playing your favorite tunes for up to 9 hours on a single charge, and with Fast Fuel technology, you'll squeeze no less than 1.5 hours of uninterrupted playback from a charging session of only five minutes.

All in all, these bad boys boast a battery endurance rating of 24 hours when you also factor in their bundled charging case, and that "reinforced" design that the Powerbeats Pro 2 have managed to polish so nicely guarantees all-day comfort, top-notch stability, and outstanding long-term durability. 

Originally priced at $249.99, the Powerbeats Pro are unlikely to drop below $104.99 anytime soon, currently fetching 45 bucks more on Amazon, for instance, in both black and navy colorways. In other words, you really don't want to miss this sweet new black-only Woot deal.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

