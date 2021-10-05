Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are cheaper than ever in brand-new condition

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are cheaper than ever in brand-new condition
If you're having trouble deciding between the second-gen AirPods and the AirPods Pro, both versions of which are on sale at cool discounts right now, a killer new Beats Studio Buds deal is here to make it... even harder to decide which of the best true wireless earbuds available today you should buy.

Granted, "killer deal" might seem like a bit of an exaggeration for a $25 markdown equating to 17 percent slashed off the $149.95 list price of these bad boys in black, red, and white colors.

After all, we've seen the Studio Buds go for less than $125 and even less than $100 a few times already in the last few weeks despite only going official back in June. Still, this is the biggest discount available to date on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year warranty, and that's got to count for something.

It's also worth pointing out that Apple's latest Beats-branded product is currently cheaper than the AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case included, not to mention the high-end AirPods Pro.

While the Beats Studio Buds are probably not the world's best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, the fact that you can get state-of-the-art ANC technology at a significantly lower price than 150 bucks definitely makes these puppies worth considering over the non-Pro second-gen AirPods.

The conventional wired charging case bundled in here is capable of taking the already excellent 8-hour endurance rating of the Studio Buds themselves up to a grand total of 24 hours of combined battery life, with the IPX4 sweat and water resistance and the "industry-leading" Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity also looking like major selling points right now.

Of course, the Beats Studio Buds can be a nice AirPods alternative if you don't like the latter's design as well, with comfort and stability bound to be a breeze if you ultimately decide to pull the trigger at this $25 discount.

You can save even more money if you go for a "renewed" pair with a 90-day warranty, although we're not entirely sure if it's wise to make that compromise at a $40 discount compared to the $150 regular price of the brand-new Studio Buds.

Meet Beats Studio Buds: active noise cancellation and more for $149
featured
featured
Meet Beats Studio Buds: active noise cancellation and more for $149
Jun 14, 2021, 10:02 AM, by Joshua Swingle
Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods price, features, and battery life
Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods price, features, and battery life
Jun 16, 2021, 10:29 AM, by Daniel Petrov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

T-Mobile customers are receiving spam texts possibly related to August's data breach
by Alan Friedman,  0
T-Mobile customers are receiving spam texts possibly related to August's data breach
Google makes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date official
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Google makes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date official
Most iPhone users not impressed by the iPhone 13 series, defectors eyeing Google Pixel
by Anam Hamid,  3
Most iPhone users not impressed by the iPhone 13 series, defectors eyeing Google Pixel
Samsung introduces Material You to the Galaxy S21 with new One UI 4.0 beta version
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung introduces Material You to the Galaxy S21 with new One UI 4.0 beta version
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at a cool discount for a limited time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at a cool discount for a limited time
-$40
The return of Android's dessert names: Android 12 is 'Snow Cone'
by Peter Kostadinov,  2
The return of Android's dessert names: Android 12 is 'Snow Cone'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless