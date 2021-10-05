Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are cheaper than ever in brand-new condition

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Granted, "killer deal" might seem like a bit of an exaggeration for a $25 markdown equating to 17 percent slashed off the $149.95 list price of these bad boys in black, red, and white colors.



While the Beats Studio Buds are probably not the world's While the Beats Studio Buds are probably not the world's best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation , the fact that you can get state-of-the-art ANC technology at a significantly lower price than 150 bucks definitely makes these puppies worth considering over the non-Pro second-gen AirPods.





The conventional wired charging case bundled in here is capable of taking the already excellent 8-hour endurance rating of the Studio Buds themselves up to a grand total of 24 hours of combined battery life, with the IPX4 sweat and water resistance and the "industry-leading" Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity also looking like major selling points right now.





Of course, the Beats Studio Buds can be a nice AirPods alternative if you don't like the latter's design as well, with comfort and stability bound to be a breeze if you ultimately decide to pull the trigger at this $25 discount.



You can save even more money if you go for a "renewed" pair with a 90-day warranty, although we're not entirely sure if it's wise to make that compromise at a $40 discount compared to the $150 regular price of the brand-new Studio Buds.