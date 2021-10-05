Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are cheaper than ever in brand-new condition

Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are cheaper than ever in brand-new condition0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After all, we've seen the Studio Buds go for less than $125 and even less than $100 a few times already in the last few weeks despite only going official back in June. Still, this is the biggest discount available to date on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year warranty, and that's got to count for something.
It's also worth pointing out that Apple's latest Beats-branded product is currently cheaper than the AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case included, not to mention the high-end AirPods Pro.
While the Beats Studio Buds are probably not the world's best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, the fact that you can get state-of-the-art ANC technology at a significantly lower price than 150 bucks definitely makes these puppies worth considering over the non-Pro second-gen AirPods.
Of course, the Beats Studio Buds can be a nice AirPods alternative if you don't like the latter's design as well, with comfort and stability bound to be a breeze if you ultimately decide to pull the trigger at this $25 discount.
You can save even more money if you go for a "renewed" pair with a 90-day warranty, although we're not entirely sure if it's wise to make that compromise at a $40 discount compared to the $150 regular price of the brand-new Studio Buds.