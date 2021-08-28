Notification Center

Apple's Beats Studio Buds are on sale at their lowest price yet with 1-year warranty included

Adrian Diaconescu
Apple's Beats Studio Buds are on sale at their lowest price yet with 1-year warranty included
In the absence of a new AirPods generation, which is widely expected to see daylight alongside the iPhone 13 family in a few weeks after a wait of more than two years, hardcore Apple fans looking for some of the best true wireless earbuds released so far in 2021 may have reoriented to the Beats Studio Buds.

Of course, Android enthusiasts can use these bad boys together with their favorite handset sans worrying about compatibility issues, as the brand's parent company since 2014 made abundantly clear in some highly unusual marketing material a little while ago that was weirdly revised shortly thereafter.

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Grade A Refurbished

$40 off (27%)
$109 99
$149 99
Buy at Woot

The Studio Buds are that much more appealing than usual today at their highest discount yet with a 1-year warranty included. At $109.99 a pair in black, white, and red paint jobs, the noise-cancelling and water-resistant earbuds on sale here are certainly worth a shot despite not technically being brand-new.

After all, the "grade A" refurbished units are unlikely to show any considerable signs of wear, having been used at worst for a few weeks by their original owners following a commercial debut that barely took place a couple of months back.

In addition to state-of-the-art ANC technology and an IPX4-rated design for sweat and water protection, the Apple-made Beats Studio Buds have industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, up to 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time, and premium overall sound quality going for them as well.

Superior to many of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation available today in terms of battery life, the almost surprisingly affordable Studio Buds are also capable of bumping up that aforementioned number to a grand endurance score of 24 hours when taking the bundled charging case into consideration. Not bad for a little over a Benjamin, eh?

