Who needs the AirPods 3 when Apple's Beats Studio Buds are so incredibly affordable?

As you're most likely well aware, the Beats brand has been owned by Apple for a number of years now, competing against Samsung, Sony, Amazon, or Xiaomi in the TWS (true wireless stereo) space rather than the Cupertino tech giant's main family of "hearables."





At a measly 84 bucks with the use of the "SAVE4FALL" coupon code at checkout, the Studio Buds are definitely worth considering as a great alternative to the best cheap wireless earbuds from the aforementioned companies and others just like them. Of course, you're not looking at saving a massive $66 on these bad boys in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, which doesn't make the latest refurbished eBay deal any less compelling.





After all, VIP Outlet just so happens to be a reputable and relatively trustworthy seller, with a 97.2 percent positive feedback score based on more than 44,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, and much like every other "grade A" refurb ever offered at a huge discount by it, this product comes with a 90-day warranty in "like new/very good" condition.





Guaranteed to work flawlessly in conjunction with both iPhones and Android handsets , the Beats Studio Buds on sale in a limited quantity here come in a single black color and "may or may not" have minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, and/or scratches.





In addition to ANC functionality, bargain hunters looking to pull the trigger today can expect to get up to 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time from the buds themselves, a grand total of 24 hours of endurance when also considering the bundled charging case, top-notch sound, excellent connectivity, and IPX4 sweat and water resistance. That's a positively dreamy sub-$100 list of features, don't you think?





