Who needs the AirPods 3 when Apple's Beats Studio Buds are so incredibly affordable?

Adrian Diaconescu
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Who needs the AirPods 3 when Apple's Beats Studio Buds are so incredibly affordable?
Should you wait for the third-gen AirPods to finally see daylight... at some point this fall? Hardcore Apple fans might be inclined to answer that question with a resounding yes, but before doing so, it's probably not a bad idea to consider the company's latest true wireless earbuds as well.

We're not talking about the first (and only) AirPods Pro edition, mind you, let alone the even older non-Pro AirPods 2, but rather the Beats Studio Buds, unveiled just a few months back at a fairly competitive $150 price with active noise cancellation technology on deck.

As you're most likely well aware, the Beats brand has been owned by Apple for a number of years now, competing against Samsung, Sony, Amazon, or Xiaomi in the TWS (true wireless stereo) space rather than the Cupertino tech giant's main family of "hearables."

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Black, Refurbished

$65 off (44%)
$84
$149
Buy at eBay

At a measly 84 bucks with the use of the "SAVE4FALL" coupon code at checkout, the Studio Buds are definitely worth considering as a great alternative to the best cheap wireless earbuds from the aforementioned companies and others just like them. Of course, you're not looking at saving a massive $66 on these bad boys in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, which doesn't make the latest refurbished eBay deal any less compelling.

After all, VIP Outlet just so happens to be a reputable and relatively trustworthy seller, with a 97.2 percent positive feedback score based on more than 44,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, and much like every other "grade A" refurb ever offered at a huge discount by it, this product comes with a 90-day warranty in "like new/very good" condition.

Guaranteed to work flawlessly in conjunction with both iPhones and Android handsets, the Beats Studio Buds on sale in a limited quantity here come in a single black color and "may or may not" have minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, and/or scratches.

In addition to ANC functionality, bargain hunters looking to pull the trigger today can expect to get up to 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time from the buds themselves, a grand total of 24 hours of endurance when also considering the bundled charging case, top-notch sound, excellent connectivity, and IPX4 sweat and water resistance. That's a positively dreamy sub-$100 list of features, don't you think? 

