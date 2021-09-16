Who needs the AirPods 3 when Apple's Beats Studio Buds are so incredibly affordable?0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We're not talking about the first (and only) AirPods Pro edition, mind you, let alone the even older non-Pro AirPods 2, but rather the Beats Studio Buds, unveiled just a few months back at a fairly competitive $150 price with active noise cancellation technology on deck.
At a measly 84 bucks with the use of the "SAVE4FALL" coupon code at checkout, the Studio Buds are definitely worth considering as a great alternative to the best cheap wireless earbuds from the aforementioned companies and others just like them. Of course, you're not looking at saving a massive $66 on these bad boys in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, which doesn't make the latest refurbished eBay deal any less compelling.
Guaranteed to work flawlessly in conjunction with both iPhones and Android handsets, the Beats Studio Buds on sale in a limited quantity here come in a single black color and "may or may not" have minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, and/or scratches.
In addition to ANC functionality, bargain hunters looking to pull the trigger today can expect to get up to 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time from the buds themselves, a grand total of 24 hours of endurance when also considering the bundled charging case, top-notch sound, excellent connectivity, and IPX4 sweat and water resistance. That's a positively dreamy sub-$100 list of features, don't you think?