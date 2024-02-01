Apple's surprisingly premium Beats Studio Buds are on sale at a surprisingly low price right now

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Commercially released all the way back in 2021, the "standard" Beats Studio Buds are technically far from the best wireless earbuds hardcore Apple fans can buy in 2024. But if you can't afford the newer and undeniably better Studio Buds+ or Fit Pro, let alone the AirPods Pro 2, you'll probably be more than pleased with the objectively great value offered by this "outdated" model on a relatively tight budget.

That's especially true if you can get the non-Plus and non-Pro-branded Studio Buds at a nice discount over their $149.95 list price, which just so happens to be the case right now at Woot.

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Four Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$65 off (43%)
$84 95
$149 95
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Black, Renewed
$55 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is selling brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged copies of these bad boys at a whopping 65 bucks less than usual, and if you hurry, Woot will even let you choose from four different colorways (black, red, white, and moon gray) at the same crazy low price of $84.95.

Better yet, this sweet new deal also includes a full 1-year warranty provided by none other than Apple, and although it incredibly does not beat Amazon's top holiday discount from just a week or so before Christmas, you can't take advantage of anything resembling Woot's latest promotion at any other retailer today.

The closest Amazon can get at the time of this writing is with the help of a third-party seller that charges $10 more than Woot... for "renewed" Beats Studio Buds units in a single hue with unspecified warranty conditions.

As such, we highly doubt you'll be able to save $65 for the entire (official) one-week duration of this special offer, which is why you are strongly advised to pull the trigger before that expiration date.

The Studio Buds, mind you, are made to natively and naturally support both iPhones and Android handsets while offering state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, powerful and "balanced" sound, as well as an excellent 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time that many newer and theoretically higher-end earbuds can't really compete with.

