Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4

Android Headlines has learned that this coming Tuesday, April 30th, Apple will introduce the Beats Solo Buds and the Beats Solo 4. As you can tell by their names, the former are wireless Bluetooth earbuds while the latter is an over-ear headphone. The Beats Solo 4 includes personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head Tracking. The combination helps deliver a theater-like sound to those wearing the Beats Solo 4 with the listener hearing audio coming from all around him.















The Beats Solo 4 will also feature UltraPlush cushions that probably feel great on your ears. Just the name "UltraPlush" makes it sound as though the headphones cushion your ears with strands of soft material from the puffy clouds up in the sky. The Beats Solo 4 delivers as much as 50 hours of battery life; the headphone's predecessor, the Beats Solo 3, tapped out battery-wise after as long as 40 hours of usage.





If battery life is running low, the headphones include an analog 3.5mm input for wired but high-resolution battery-free usage. A 10-minute charge can leave you with up to five hours of playback. The Beats Solo 4 will be released on May 2nd priced at $199 in Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink.













Also expected to become official tomorrow will be the Beats Solo Buds. With a price tag of $79.99, these will be the lowest-priced new earbuds that Apple sells. Previous Beats earbuds were all priced at $149 or higher with the AirPods starting at $99. In the box will be four ear tips (XS, S, M, L) to cover just about every size ear. Color options include Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red.





Beats Solo Buds feature dual-layer transducers that reduce micro-distortions allowing the listener to enjoy high-fidelity sound with uncompromising clarity and detail. The earbuds are also equipped with a microphone powered by an advanced noise-learning algorithm. Thanks to Class 1 Bluetooth, the Beats Solo Buds will deliver an extended range with fewer dropouts.





The new earbuds will pair with iOS and Android devices with just a single touch and will support Find My and Find My Device for iOS and Android users respectively. Pressing the "b" button will allow users to take calls, summon the digital assistant, and control music. Battery life on the Beats Solo Buds is "sick" in a good way offering up to 18 hours of playback. The carrying case is equipped with a USB-C charging port. The Beats Solo Buds are expected to be released starting in June.

