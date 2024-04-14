You can still treat yourself to great-sounding Beats Studio Pro at a head-turning discount on Amazon

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The Beats Studio Pro are Beats' current top-of-the-line headphones and, as such, pack a really hefty price tag. But a sweet deal on Amazon has these remarkable cans at a gorgeous $150 discount, shaving 43% off their price and letting you snag a pair below the $200 mark.

The Beats Studio Pro: Now 43% OFF on Amazon!

Snag the premium Beats Studio Pro for $150 off their price on Amazon! The headphones deliver great sound with a strong bass. Furthermore, they have capable ANC and offer up to 40 hours of playtime. They even support fast charging, with a quick 10-minute charge, providing up to 4 hours of battery life. The headphones are a real bang for your buck, so get a pair through this deal now!
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


Truth be told, this isn't a deal that has just popped up, as it has been available for a few weeks now. That being said, it likely has a hidden time, so you should hurry up and pull the trigger now, as it may expire soon. This is a deal you just cannot miss out on, as the Beats Studio Pro are a real bargain given how much they put on the table.

Released in 2023, the headphones have a stylish design and offer incredible sound. As proper Beats cans, they pack a strong bass, which will win the heart of any hip-hop lover out there. Additionally, they have a capable ANC, which can effectively mute most of the noises out there. However, it's worth noting that it's not on par with the ANC found on other top-tier headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5.

In terms of battery life, the flagship cans deliver up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge and support fast charging. A 10-minute boost should provide you with up to 4 hours of battery life.

Overall, the Beats Studio Pro are worth every single penny spent. On top of that, Amazon's amazing $150 price cut tips the scales in favor of buying a pair of Beats Studio Pro even further. So, we encourage you to do exactly that. Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch these bad boys at a heavily reduced price now while you still can!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

