Apple's sporty Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at huge discounts in two colors

Available back in the day for the same arguably excessive price of $250 as the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, these sporty bad boys are currently on sale starting at a measly $99.99 in Spring Yellow and $109.99 in black.





While these are obviously not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units we're talking about here, Best Buy's Geek Squad program is pretty much unrivaled when it comes to the cosmetic condition and functionality of refurbished products available from a major US retailer.





According to Best Buy, the black refurbs are significantly harder to come by this cheap than the even cheaper yellow-coated Powerbeats Pro, as the former model can be purchased at its "lowest price of the year so far", with the latter flavor costing less than anytime in the "last 30 days."









Otherwise, you're certainly looking at some of the best wireless earbuds for running and working out , with a sweat-resistant design, an extremely secure yet relatively comfortable fit, up to a stellar nine hours of uninterrupted listening time on a single charge, a grand total of "more" than 24 hours of battery life with the bundled charging case also considered, and superb overall audio quality.