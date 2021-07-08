$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Apple's sporty Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at huge discounts in two colors

Adrian Diaconescu
Although Apple has yet to unveil the third-gen "regular" AirPods or second-gen AirPods Pro, the tech giant's hardcore fans undoubtedly have plenty of solid true wireless earbuds options to choose from and pair with their trusty old iPhone or even Android handset.

In addition to the top-selling second-gen AirPods and first-gen AirPods Pro, which might be considered more attractive than ever before thanks to a number of killer recent deals, bargain hunters should contemplate purchasing the Beats Powerbeats Pro as well.

Available back in the day for the same arguably excessive price of $250 as the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, these sporty bad boys are currently on sale starting at a measly $99.99 in Spring Yellow and $109.99 in black.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Totally Wireless Earphones, Spring Yellow, Certified Refurbished

$150 off (60%)
$99 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Totally Wireless Earphones, Black, Certified Refurbished

$140 off (56%)
$109 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

While these are obviously not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units we're talking about here, Best Buy's Geek Squad program is pretty much unrivaled when it comes to the cosmetic condition and functionality of refurbished products available from a major US retailer.

According to Best Buy, the black refurbs are significantly harder to come by this cheap than the even cheaper yellow-coated Powerbeats Pro, as the former model can be purchased at its "lowest price of the year so far", with the latter flavor costing less than anytime in the "last 30 days."

All in all, both massively reduced prices are great and unlikely to stick very long. After all, one of the big reasons why Apple's Beats-branded Powerbeats Pro were not listed among the best true wireless earbuds of 2021 was the extravagant MSRP.

Otherwise, you're certainly looking at some of the best wireless earbuds for running and working out, with a sweat-resistant design, an extremely secure yet relatively comfortable fit, up to a stellar nine hours of uninterrupted listening time on a single charge, a grand total of "more" than 24 hours of battery life with the bundled charging case also considered, and superb overall audio quality.

