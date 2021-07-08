Apple's sporty Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at huge discounts in two colors

Apple's sporty Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at huge discounts in two colors0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In addition to the top-selling second-gen AirPods and first-gen AirPods Pro, which might be considered more attractive than ever before thanks to a number of killer recent deals, bargain hunters should contemplate purchasing the Beats Powerbeats Pro as well.
While these are obviously not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units we're talking about here, Best Buy's Geek Squad program is pretty much unrivaled when it comes to the cosmetic condition and functionality of refurbished products available from a major US retailer.
All in all, both massively reduced prices are great and unlikely to stick very long. After all, one of the big reasons why Apple's Beats-branded Powerbeats Pro were not listed among the best true wireless earbuds of 2021 was the extravagant MSRP.
Otherwise, you're certainly looking at some of the best wireless earbuds for running and working out, with a sweat-resistant design, an extremely secure yet relatively comfortable fit, up to a stellar nine hours of uninterrupted listening time on a single charge, a grand total of "more" than 24 hours of battery life with the bundled charging case also considered, and superb overall audio quality.