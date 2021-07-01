Unprecedented: Apple uses Samsung’s Galaxy S21 to advertise Beats Studio Buds



For example, during the last WWDC event that took place a few weeks ago, Apple made a huge announcement - FaceTime was coming to Android! However, to break the monumental news, Craig Federighi pulled up a side-by-side image featuring the



For example, during the last WWDC event that took place a few weeks ago, Apple made a huge announcement - FaceTime was coming to Android! However, to break the monumental news, Craig Federighi pulled up a side-by-side image featuring the iPhone 12 next to not a Galaxy S21 or Pixel 5, but what was either the LG Stylo 6 or an uglier version of it.

If we look at past examples of times when Android was portrayed within an Apple marketing material, we’ll find out that none of this is a coincidence. For instance, as highlighted by a 9to5Google story from last month, the Beats app on the Play Store features the Nexus 6P from 2015, while the “Move to iOS” transfer app on Android is stuck with the even more outdated HTC One M8 next to the iPhone X





Neither of the two apps has been abandoned by Apple. They still receive regular updates. As much as we love the Nexus 6P and HTC One iconic designs, they simply won’t look exactly… fresh when next to newer iPhones.





So, with all of this in mind, why has someone at Apple made the conscious decision to use the latest and greatest from not just Android, but Samsung - Apple’s biggest rival? For starters, there’s a slight chance this has been an error, and someone might get very… fired. But frankly, we doubt that.



The image looks rather intentional. Yes, the Galaxy S21 is there (that’s still shocking), but it’s like it’s there to say: “Look, even your premium Android phone will work so great with Apple hardware! Imagine if you had an iPhone…”





It seems like Apple’s only leaving the door to its world open, so those who use Android can come in, get a taste of the fruity world, and forget to leave. The Beats Studio Buds aren’t just compatible with Android.



