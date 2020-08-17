Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds are crazy cheap today only (refurbished)
Check out the new deal here
On the bright side, it's definitely not unusual to see the Beats Powerbeats Pro deeply discounted by major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg, with the latest deal eclipsing the one we just told you about a few days ago.
This time around, you're looking at certified refurbished rather than brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, which explains why Best Buy is charging only $145.99 instead of $180 or $200. To score the full $104 discount, you'll have to opt for the black version of the Powerbeats Pro, with navy and moss flavors currently fetching $170 after a smaller $80 price cut and the ivory (read white) model up for grabs at $180 instead of $249.99.
You're obviously looking at the same like-new cosmetic condition and flawless functionality across the board, carrying the Geek Squad seal of approval after clearing a "rigorous multipoint inspection designed to ensure the highest performance and quality standards", with original factory settings restored and all parts "thoroughly cleaned."