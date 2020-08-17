Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds are crazy cheap today only (refurbished)

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 17, 2020, 3:25 AM
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds are crazy cheap today only (refurbished)
While nowhere near as lightweight as many other options from a wide range of brands available today and not quite as impressive as Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ from a battery life standpoint, Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are arguably the best workout-oriented true wireless earbuds in the world right now.

These sporty bad boys come with adjustable ear hooks and a water-resistant design to ensure "extended comfort and stability", as well as industry-leading durability and reliability in any and all environments. Add some superb audio quality, a robust 9-hour battery life rating the chunky charging case can take over the 24-hour mark, and Fast Fuel technology to the equation, and you'll probably understand why the Powerbeats Pro are normally priced at 250 bucks a pair.

But without active noise cancellation, it's hard to recommend purchasing these puppies at their retail price when the AirPods Pro are also typically available for $249, while Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds Live go for a measly $170.

On the bright side, it's definitely not unusual to see the Beats Powerbeats Pro deeply discounted by major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg, with the latest deal eclipsing the one we just told you about a few days ago.

This time around, you're looking at certified refurbished rather than brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, which explains why Best Buy is charging only $145.99 instead of $180 or $200. To score the full $104 discount, you'll have to opt for the black version of the Powerbeats Pro, with navy and moss flavors currently fetching $170 after a smaller $80 price cut and the ivory (read white) model up for grabs at $180 instead of $249.99.

You're obviously looking at the same like-new cosmetic condition and flawless functionality across the board, carrying the Geek Squad seal of approval after clearing a "rigorous multipoint inspection designed to ensure the highest performance and quality standards", with original factory settings restored and all parts "thoroughly cleaned."

