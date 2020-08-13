Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at a hefty discount for a limited time
That explains the $250 starting price, which you can bring down to as little as $179 for a limited time. The crazy good deal is technically set to last until Tuesday, August 18, although third-party Newegg seller Pocket-Gear could well run out of inventory before that date.
If you're not particularly keen on buying your gear from a less-than-major retailer, you should note that this is a highly trusted vendor with a 92 percent positive rating. The brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Beats Powerbeats Pro units on sale at the time of this writing at the aforementioned price in black, white, and green hues also come with a full 1-year warranty, which should help further ease your concerns.
In case you're wondering, yes, the sporty earbuds are currently discounted at a slew of other retailers, but Pocket-Gear undercuts the likes of Amazon and Best Buy by a cool 20 bucks.
The Powerbeats Pro are advertised as capable of keeping your favorite tunes going for up to 9 hours on a single charge, with its bundled case boosting that number to "more than" 24 hours. You also get Fast Fuel charging technology delivering 1.5 hours of playback in just 5 minutes, as well as "powerful" sound with dynamic range and noise isolation, hands-free "Hey Siri" assistance, top-notch Apple H1 connectivity, handy physical controls on both earbuds, and perhaps most importantly, adjustable earhooks for unrivaled stability and decent comfort.