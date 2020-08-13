Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at a hefty discount for a limited time

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 13, 2020, 9:32 AM
Because it's pretty much impossible to name just one strong contender for the title of world's best true wireless earbuds nowadays, it's essential to determine exactly what you care most about before making an educated buying decision.

Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro, for instance, are definitely not the smallest, lightest, or prettiest option on the market right now. At 20.3 grams per bud, these bad boys are outright gargantuan compared to the kidney bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, each of which tips the scales at a measly 5.6 grams.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the Powerbeats Pro are unable to eclipse the mind-blowing battery life of the sleek and lightweight Samsung Galaxy Buds+ while also lacking the active noise cancellation technology of the Buds Live and Apple's own AirPods Pro. But where these puppies excel is in the gym-friendly department, both with their love-it-or-hate-it design and IPX4 water resistance.

That explains the $250 starting price, which you can bring down to as little as $179 for a limited time. The crazy good deal is technically set to last until Tuesday, August 18, although third-party Newegg seller Pocket-Gear could well run out of inventory before that date.

If you're not particularly keen on buying your gear from a less-than-major retailer, you should note that this is a highly trusted vendor with a 92 percent positive rating. The brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Beats Powerbeats Pro units on sale at the time of this writing at the aforementioned price in black, white, and green hues also come with a full 1-year warranty, which should help further ease your concerns.

In case you're wondering, yes, the sporty earbuds are currently discounted at a slew of other retailers, but Pocket-Gear undercuts the likes of Amazon and Best Buy by a cool 20 bucks. 

The Powerbeats Pro are advertised as capable of keeping your favorite tunes going for up to 9 hours on a single charge, with its bundled case boosting that number to "more than" 24 hours. You also get Fast Fuel charging technology delivering 1.5 hours of playback in just 5 minutes, as well as "powerful" sound with dynamic range and noise isolation, hands-free "Hey Siri" assistance, top-notch Apple H1 connectivity, handy physical controls on both earbuds, and perhaps most importantly, adjustable earhooks for unrivaled stability and decent comfort.

