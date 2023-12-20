Apple's top-of-the-line Beats Fit Pro are on sale at a cool 20 percent discount in seven hues
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
When it comes to the best wireless earbuds one can pair with an iPhone nowadays, many hardcore Apple fans might be inclined to consider the AirPods Pro 2 as their one and only real buying option.
But the Cupertino-based tech giant actually manufactures and sells another ultra-high-end true wireless product... that even natively supports Android handsets. Released more than two years ago, the Beats Fit Pro are also normally cheaper than their premium "cousins", at a $199.95 list price, and if you hurry, you can pay 40 bucks less than that for your choice of seven (!!!) different color options.
Yes, these noise-cancelling bad boys are available at a nice 20 percent discount right now in black, white, pink, gray, purple, blue, and yellow hues, incredibly eclipsing the chromatic diversity of all of the top Galaxy Buds out there.
Of course, $40 may not seem like a lot of money to save compared to the recent holiday deals of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, and yes, Apple's Beats Studio Buds, but the Beats Fit Pro haven't actually scored a deeper price cut than this in a long, long time.
Unfortunately, it's a little too late now to place an Amazon order and hope to get your delivery before Christmas, but if you can wait until December 28, you'll at least be able to start the new year with a bang... and some awesome new wireless earbuds equipped with Apple H1 power, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, Spatial Audio, dynamic head tracking, state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, Transparency support, and up to 7 hours of uninterrupted listening time.
When taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration, that battery life rating jumps to a combined 24 hours, which adds even more value to a pretty much unrivaled bang-for-buck equation.
Things that are NOT allowed: