Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Apple's top-of-the-line Beats Fit Pro are on sale at a cool 20 percent discount in seven hues

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's top-of-the-line Beats Fit Pro are on sale at a cool 20 percent discount in seven hues
When it comes to the best wireless earbuds one can pair with an iPhone nowadays, many hardcore Apple fans might be inclined to consider the AirPods Pro 2 as their one and only real buying option.

But the Cupertino-based tech giant actually manufactures and sells another ultra-high-end true wireless product... that even natively supports Android handsets. Released more than two years ago, the Beats Fit Pro are also normally cheaper than their premium "cousins", at a $199.95 list price, and if you hurry, you can pay 40 bucks less than that for your choice of seven (!!!) different color options.

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Seven Color Options
$40 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Yes, these noise-cancelling bad boys are available at a nice 20 percent discount right now in black, white, pink, gray, purple, blue, and yellow hues, incredibly eclipsing the chromatic diversity of all of the top Galaxy Buds out there.

Of course, $40 may not seem like a lot of money to save compared to the recent holiday deals of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, and yes, Apple's Beats Studio Buds, but the Beats Fit Pro haven't actually scored a deeper price cut than this in a long, long time.

Unfortunately, it's a little too late now to place an Amazon order and hope to get your delivery before Christmas, but if you can wait until December 28, you'll at least be able to start the new year with a bang... and some awesome new wireless earbuds equipped with Apple H1 power, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, Spatial Audio, dynamic head tracking, state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, Transparency support, and up to 7 hours of uninterrupted listening time.

When taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration, that battery life rating jumps to a combined 24 hours, which adds even more value to a pretty much unrivaled bang-for-buck equation. 
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless