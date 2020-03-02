Apple's second-gen AirPods with wireless charging case can be yours for only $108
But just like any other consumer tech product, AirPods can sometimes be purchased at great prices on eBay in refurbished or used condition. For instance, you have until tomorrow, March 3, to pick up the latest non-Pro model at a pretty much unbeatable $108 with a 90-day warranty included.
Check out the deal here
This is the version that comes bundled with a wireless charging case, mind you, typically fetching $199 brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, and occasionally setting you back as little as $169 on Amazon. Well, VIPOutlet goes more than 60 bucks below that right now, and the refurbs on sale here are apparently in "like new retail ready" condition, which means you don't need to worry about "cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, scratches, or signs of age" whatsoever.
Obviously, that also means these incredibly affordable second-gen AirPods are fully functional, having been restored to "meet manufacturer quality standards" by an eBay vendor with a solid 96.6 percent positive feedback score based on over 100,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone. Oh, and if you see them listed at $135 a pair after hitting the link above, fret not, as an extra 20 percent discount will be applied to your order before checkout.
Just to be clear, these crazy popular true wireless earbuds don't come equipped with active noise cancellation technology, but otherwise, they're essentially as good, advanced, and powerful as the AirPods Pro. They even have slightly better battery life going for them due precisely to the lack of top-notch noise cancellation features while packing a state-of-the-art H1 chip, fitting comfortably in any ear, and providing respectable audio quality... especially at $108.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):