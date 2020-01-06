Competition stiffens for Apple's AirPods as JBL and Panasonic launch new products
Panasonic unveiled its first-ever true wireless, noise-canceling earbuds, which will be released under its Technics brand, the EAH-AZ70W. Two other pairs of earbuds will be launched under the Panasonic brand – the RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W. The Panasonic earbuds include a MEMS microphone and what the company calls "a labyrinth structure," which are supposed to remove any wind noise and external call interference.
JBL, on the other hand, announced two pairs of earbuds: JBL Live 300TWS and JBL TUNE 220TWS. The former offer both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa functionality and feature Ambient Aware and TalkThru technologies, which improve background sounds and enhance speech. JBL Live 300TWS promises up to 20 hours of battery life with the charging case and has dual mics.
The cheaper JBL TUNE 220TWS feature Pure Bass Sound technology and offer up to 19 hours of playback. Both JBL earphones will be available in multiple colors later this spring for $150 and $100, respectively.
1 Comment
1. basher
Posts: 116; Member since: Sep 20, 2015
posted on 23 min ago 0
