Competition stiffens for Apple's AirPods as JBL and Panasonic launch new products

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 06, 2020, 5:56 PM
JBL and Panasonic have just announced at CES 2020 a couple of new earbuds that will compete with the AirPods. Although Apple will continue to sell a lot of AirPods, at least we'll be getting more alternatives in the same price range.

Panasonic unveiled its first-ever true wireless, noise-canceling earbuds, which will be released under its Technics brand, the EAH-AZ70W. Two other pairs of earbuds will be launched under the Panasonic brand – the RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W. The Panasonic earbuds include a MEMS microphone and what the company calls "a labyrinth structure," which are supposed to remove any wind noise and external call interference.

They allow users to switch between different sound modes like Ambient Sound and Noise Canceling, or turn off both of them to save battery. The RZ-S500W, just like Technics EAH-AZ70W earbuds includes Dual Hybrid Noise Canceling, a technology that's meant to offer improved noise-canceling by minimizing all noise that's generated inside and outside the earcups.


All three pairs of earbuds promise to offer up to 18 hours of battery life with the charging case. They will be available for purchase in June 2020 for prices that will be disclosed closer to launch

JBL, on the other hand, announced two pairs of earbuds: JBL Live 300TWS and JBL TUNE 220TWS. The former offer both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa functionality and feature Ambient Aware and TalkThru technologies, which improve background sounds and enhance speech. JBL Live 300TWS promises up to 20 hours of battery life with the charging case and has dual mics.


The cheaper JBL TUNE 220TWS feature Pure Bass Sound technology and offer up to 19 hours of playback. Both JBL earphones will be available in multiple colors later this spring for $150 and $100, respectively.

And here we go again.

