B&O's new true wireless earbuds totally crush Apple's AirPods in battery life
The company, also known simply as B&O, actually managed to beat the Cupertino-based tech giant to the wireless charging punch with the second Beoplay E8 edition in early 2019. One year later, the aptly named Beoplay E8 3rd Gen headphones are (almost) ready for primetime, but somewhat surprisingly, Active Noise Cancellation functionality is not part of an otherwise impressive list of upgrades.
Said improvement is made that much more impressive by the weight loss and reduced overall size of the new Beoplay E8 edition compared to the previous generation. Somehow, B&O managed to make its upgraded true wireless earbuds smaller and lighter than their predecessors while boosting their advertised battery life from four to seven hours on a single charge (case endurance not included).
In contrast, the $250 AirPods Pro can keep the tunes going for a modest 4.5 hours before requiring a boost from a wireless charging case capable of bringing that number up to around 24 hours in total.
Designed to feel "less intrusive" than ever and create a "better fit for a variety of ear shapes and sizes", the refreshed Beoplay E8 earphones also come with "signature" Bang & Olufsen sound technology for an "authentic" audio experience, transparency mode for easily connecting and disconnecting from the outside world, as well as "double the amount of microphones" (i.e. four instead of two) for crystal clear voice calls.
That all sounds great, but the $350 price point certainly limits the mainstream appeal of the B&O Beoplay E8, which are set to start shipping sometime next month.
