Jabra's new Elite Active 75t buds sport amazing battery life





So far, Sony's somewhat clumsily named WF-1000XM3 had been the better option if you are looking for a true wireless bud set with active noise cancellation to tune out that droning jet sound on long haul flights.





Jabra Elite Active 75t specs and features

That's mainly because of their long-lasting battery that can hit up to 8 hours with ANC off, though, or a bit above the new Jabra. The 75t Active, however, while lacking active noise-cancellation, is way more resistant to your sweat and tears while you work out, and still offers noise-isolation due to the engineered comfy and secure fit.





It also offers fast and stable Bluetooth 5.0 connection, four mics, HearThrough technology to let the outside world in when needed, and fast charging through USB-C case that can top them up in an hour, and keeps three more charges in it, too.





Jabra Elite Active 75t price and release





Demonstrated at the CES 2020 expo, the Jabra Elite Active 75t will be launching soon at a pre-order price of $199.99. That's a step above the non-active model, but it doesn't offer as much perks for the, well, active types. Oh, Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant are on tap too, with the touch of a button.























