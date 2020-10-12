Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Apple's AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever before ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 12, 2020, 4:49 AM
Apple's AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever before ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Normally priced at 250 bucks, Apple's relatively well-reviewed and incredibly popular AirPods Pro have been repeatedly discounted to around $200 of late by multiple major US retailers and even wireless service providers.

But although Amazon's Prime Day festival is technically not underway yet, a little company owned by the e-commerce giant already has the noise-cancelling earbuds on sale at a new all-time low price of $189.99 a pair. 

Before you even think it, yes, we are talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here, so you definitely shouldn't compare this killer deal with (slightly) heftier savings offered by various eBay vendors on refurbished or open box units.

Check out the deal here



Just like any brand-new product sold by a larger retailer at full or reduced price, these $190 AirPods Pro come with a standard 1-year warranty fulfilled by none other than Apple. And while Woot has been owned by Amazon for around a decade now, this particular special offer is not billed as part of the Prime Day extravaganza, which means you don't need a Prime subscription to claim it. 

Then again, Amazon Prime members do get free standard shipping, so it might not be such a bad idea to sign up for the hugely popular service at this address. As far as the AirPods Pro are concerned, the $60 discount you're looking at today (and today only) may well make these puppies the most desirable true wireless earbuds of the entire holiday season.

Obviously, you can still buy countless of similar products at lower prices, including the equally well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Jabra Elite Active 75t, but the AirPods Pro remain pretty much unrivaled in terms of Active Noise Cancellation technology and especially iOS integration.

Apple's costliest (for now) AirPods model is also no pushover when it comes to comfort and overall audio quality, while the battery life... could certainly be better.

FEATURED VIDEO

