Apple's AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever before ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Just like any brand-new product sold by a larger retailer at full or reduced price, these $190 AirPods Pro come with a standard 1-year warranty fulfilled by none other than Apple. And while Woot has been owned by Amazon for around a decade now, this particular special offer is not billed as part of the Prime Day extravaganza, which means you don't need a Prime subscription to claim it.
Then again, Amazon Prime members do get free standard shipping, so it might not be such a bad idea to sign up for the hugely popular service at this address. As far as the AirPods Pro are concerned, the $60 discount you're looking at today (and today only) may well make these puppies the most desirable true wireless earbuds of the entire holiday season.
Obviously, you can still buy countless of similar products at lower prices, including the equally well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Jabra Elite Active 75t, but the AirPods Pro remain pretty much unrivaled in terms of Active Noise Cancellation technology and especially iOS integration.
Apple's costliest (for now) AirPods model is also no pushover when it comes to comfort and overall audio quality, while the battery life... could certainly be better.