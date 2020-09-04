'Grade A' eBay deal takes Apple's AirPods Pro well below $200





Luckily, hardcore Apple fans don't have to pay full price for the world's most popular high-end true wireless earbuds anymore at a number of authorized US retailers and major carriers, although we wouldn't exactly call the frequent discounts offered by the likes of Amazon and Verizon game-changing either. Unless you're fine with buying a renewed or refurbished pair of these bad boys, in which case you're occasionally looking at saving quite a bit of money compared to the aforementioned MSRP.





It's even better if you're willing to get your pre-owned AirPods Pro from an unauthorized vendor like eBay veteran VIPOutlet, which currently charges as little as $183.75 for a "fully functional" product in "grade A" condition.













Technically, these heavily discounted "like-new" headphones are listed at $245 at the time of this writing, but all you need to do to shave 25 percent off that price is use the "PARTYFOR25" coupon code at checkout.





Backed by a 90-day seller warranty, the reasonably priced noise-cancelling buds "may or may not have minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, and scratches", but they've definitely been "inspected, tested, and restored to the original manufacturer's operating specifications", which essentially means they should work as well as brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items.





Apart from their top feature and key selling point, Apple 's AirPods Pro also have excellent overall sound quality going for them, as well as flawless iOS integration, a splash-proof design, hands-free Hey Siri assistance, and a good but not great battery life rating of around 4.5 hours that can be bumped all the way up to 24 hours with the help of a handy wireless charging case included at no extra cost.



