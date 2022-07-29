These 'very good' AirPods Pro are on sale at an incredible price with 1-year warranty included





Given their advanced age, of course, the 2019-released noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds could well drop even lower than the $170 or $180 major retailers like Amazon have recently begun to charge with regularity, especially now that the AirPods Pro 2 are all but guaranteed to see daylight soon.

Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, MagSafe Charging Case, Refurbished, Very Good Condition, 1-Year Warranty $135 off (54%) $114 99 $249 99 Buy at eBay





Naturally, the biggest savings can be had on websites like eBay, where a "top rated plus" vendor called amazing-wireless can currently hook you up with a pair of these bad boys in exchange for a measly $114.99. That's a whopping 135 bucks lower than the $249.99 list price of new, unused, unopened, and undamaged AirPods Pros, and although you're obviously looking at refurbished units here, their "very good" condition and 1-year warranty make them absolutely worth considering right now.





Said warranty is provided by Allstate rather than Apple itself, and this particular seller's very good rating entails "some signs of use such as light body scratches", a minimum 80 percent of battery health, and perhaps most importantly, "100% functionality."





In other words, these are fully working wireless earbuds bundled with a state-of-the-art MagSafe charging case sold at a lower than ever price in a "limited quantity." For reference, a pair of "Geek Squad certified refurbished" AirPods Pro is available for a considerably higher $149.99 at Best Buy at the time of this writing, while Amazon wants north of 140 bucks for "renewed" units with active noise cancellation, premium audio quality, and... decent battery life.





Keep in mind that the long overdue AirPods Pro 2 are widely expected to bring a number of major upgrades and game-changing new features to the table as early as September... at an extravagant recommended price likely to circle $300. So, yeah, the first-gen AirPods Pro should be able to easily maintain at least part of their appeal at anywhere between $100 and $150.



