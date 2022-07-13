Fantastic AirPods Pro Prime Day deal knocks down Apple's best buds to $169

And just like that, it's day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022 , so there is not a lot of time left to think about what to get. If you are still undecided about which wireless headphones to get, Apple's popular AirPods Pro buds have been discounted generously on Amazon.





These are the new AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case, so you will be able to use it with the same MagSafe wireless charger as the iPhone 12 or later.





That's only part of the appeal though, as there are plenty of other things that make these standout. These are one of the best earbuds around and offer active noise canceling to help you mute the world around you as well as simulated surround sound or as Apple likes to call it, Spatial Audio. The hearables are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and support the SBC and AAC codecs for providing high-quality audio. The buds also have a really good microphone, so they are also great for making calls.





They also have a better fit than most earbuds out there as there are three ear tip options. They feature pressure-sensitive stems for controls. The AirPods Pro also supports the Find My AirPods feature, so you will be able to find them easily if you misplace them using your iPhone.





The buds also offers water-and-sweat resistance and they last up to 24 hours. Pairing them with the iPhone is also very simple.



