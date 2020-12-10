iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

This might be your last chance to get Apple's AirPods Pro at a huge discount by Christmas

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 10, 2020, 3:49 AM
Normally priced at $250, the AirPods Pro may feel rather prohibitive compared to the vast majority of their true wireless rivals available today, including many other noise-cancelling options, but after Apple's AirPods Max announcement earlier this week, some prospective buyers are likely to view the late 2019-released earbuds in a different light.

Of course, it's not really fair to pit these little guys against a pair of presumably excellent-sounding over-ear headphones, but as highlighted in our in-depth AirPods Pro review last year, audio quality is one of the sleek true wireless earbuds' key strengths.

All in all, it's hard to justify spending a whopping $550 on the AirPods Max, which aren't even shipping very soon if you order them today, when the AirPods Pro can be had for as little as $189.99 by Christmas. That's right, Woot's killer holiday deal from last week is live again, and this time around, it's scheduled to run for more than three weeks, expiring at the very end of the year.

While that obviously means there's no reason to hurry and get the crazy popular earbuds at their renewed $60 discount, the "estimated delivery" window for standard shipping right now is December 21 - 23. In other words, if you want to receive the marked-down AirPods Pro before December 25, you shouldn't waste any more time and pull the trigger as soon as possible.

By the way, Amazon Prime members are eligible for free standard shipping, which is nice, and everyone also qualifies for a full 1-year Apple warranty, which is an even nicer gift. In case you're wondering, the same exact brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged product is currently available for an extra 10 bucks directly from Amazon, but the e-commerce giant itself can't promise you'll receive your order by Christmas.

And yes, the AirPods Pro have been on sale at an even lower price for an extremely limited time on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this is by far the best deal available at the time of this writing on brand-new units covered by a standard manufacturer's warranty, and that may well continue to be the case through Christmas. Unless, of course, Woot runs out of deeply discounted inventory earlier than that... yet again, making you kick yourselves for hesitating to take advantage of this latest special offer.

