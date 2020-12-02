Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to an irresistible price for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But the AirPods Pro, for instance, are amazingly up for grabs at the time of this writing for the low price of $189.99. Granted, these noise-cancelling bad boys have been available for even less during Amazon and Walmart's extended Black Friday 2020 festivities , but both retailers struggled to keep up with rampant demand, more often than not listing Apple's best true wireless earbuds as out of stock before permanently terminating their killer deals.





In case you're wondering, the AirPods Pro are still unavailable directly from Amazon and Walmart, even at their regular $250 price, while Best Buy is charging $219.99 a pair right now. Target can actually go 20 bucks lower than that after a decent total discount of $50, but Woot easily takes the crown as far as post-Cyber Monday AirPods Pro deals are concerned with a $60 price cut.





Although this is an e-tailer primarily specialized in selling refurbished products at unbeatable prices, the AirPods Pro units on sale here for a limited time are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged. They're also covered by a standard 1-year warranty fulfilled by Apple itself, so there's really no reason to be reluctant of taking your business to this highly respected Amazon-owned vendor.





Technically listed as scheduled to end on December 4, this awesome new Woot deal could well expire much sooner if the e-tailer runs out of inventory, just like its parent company.





By far the world's top-selling high-end true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation technology on deck, the AirPods Pro are currently facing stiffer than ever competition from the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live





It's hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of these puppies at 190 bucks, especially if you're looking for something to pair with your hot new iPhone. The flawless iOS integration, excellent sound quality, comfortable design, and decent battery life are the AirPods Pro's key selling points in addition, of course, to the aforementioned state-of-the-art noise cancellation functionality.



