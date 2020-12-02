Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to an irresistible price for a limited time
Although this is an e-tailer primarily specialized in selling refurbished products at unbeatable prices, the AirPods Pro units on sale here for a limited time are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged. They're also covered by a standard 1-year warranty fulfilled by Apple itself, so there's really no reason to be reluctant of taking your business to this highly respected Amazon-owned vendor.
Technically listed as scheduled to end on December 4, this awesome new Woot deal could well expire much sooner if the e-tailer runs out of inventory, just like its parent company.
By far the world's top-selling high-end true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation technology on deck, the AirPods Pro are currently facing stiffer than ever competition from the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live.
It's hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of these puppies at 190 bucks, especially if you're looking for something to pair with your hot new iPhone. The flawless iOS integration, excellent sound quality, comfortable design, and decent battery life are the AirPods Pro's key selling points in addition, of course, to the aforementioned state-of-the-art noise cancellation functionality.