Apple's AirPods Pro are down to their lowest price ever

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 26, 2020, 8:55 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's AirPods Pro are down to their lowest price ever
No, it's not Friday yet, and depending on when you get a chance to read this, your Thanksgiving turkey might even be untouched as you continue to wait for the whole family to gather around the table for your traditional holiday feast.

But as always, many of the top Black Friday deals out there have kicked off early, and unsurprisingly, something as trendy as Apple's industry-leading AirPods couldn't wait until the last minute to score unprecedented discounts.

Curiously enough, the non-Pro second-gen AirPods are not quite as affordable as some of you may have anticipated, costing $40 and $50 less than usual with a wired and wireless charging case respectively on Amazon right now. But while the e-commerce giant technically lists the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro at only $50 off their $249 regular price as well, you can actually save an extra $29.01 at checkout at the time of this writing.

That essentially matches Walmart's own killer Black Friday deal made available online only earlier today, although that particular retailer appears to have run out of inventory already, at least for the time being. There's obviously a more than decent chance the incredibly well-reviewed AirPods Pro will go out of stock on Amazon at their huge $80 discount too before long, so wireless audio-loving bargain hunters shouldn't waste any time and pull the trigger as soon as possible.

This price cut brings the world's best-selling high-end true wireless earbuds on par with the MSRP of Samsung's own noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live, although the latter kidney bean-shaped headphones are also on sale right now at a comparatively modest $30 discount.

By no means battery life champions by themselves, as they can only keep your tunes going for up to 4.5 hours on a single charge, the AirPods Pro take that endurance score up to more than 24 hours when also considering their bundled wireless charging case. Almost everything else about these teeny-tiny earbuds is unrivaled, from their sound quality to their Bluetooth connectivity, iOS integration, and of course, that state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology.

