 Apple's 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case are on sale at their lowest price yet

Deals

Apple's 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case are on sale at their lowest price yet

Adrian Diaconescu
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case are on sale at their lowest price yet
Nearly two and a half years after the original AirPods Pro release, it has become incredibly common to see Apple's first (and so far, only) own-brand noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds sold at "special" prices. 

Since this is Apple we're talking about here, that's definitely a little surprising, but given the stiff competition provided by everyone from Samsung to Sony, Jabra, Bose, Anker, OnePlus, Amazon, and even Apple-owned Beats, we're actually more surprised that the AirPods Pro 2 are not a thing yet.

Technically, the OG AirPods Pro were refreshed around five months ago... kind of, getting the non-Pro AirPods 3's swanky new MagSafe charging case while otherwise staying the same as back in 2019. Because the buds themselves are unchanged, it didn't take long for their $249 list price to drop by 30 bucks, then $50, $60, and even $90 for a very short period of time during the Black Friday 2021 festivities.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Grade A Refurbished

$105 off (42%)
$144 99
$249 99
Buy at Woot

The discounts seem to have stabilized around the $60 mark in recent weeks, naturally failing to rival what many major US retailers frequently offer in terms of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro deals. But if you're fine with purchasing the "new" AirPods Pro refurbished, you can now save more than $100 for a limited time.

Specifically, you're looking at "grade A" refurbs fetching $144.99 a pair with a 90-day warranty included until March 16... unless, of course, Woot runs out of inventory earlier than that, which is always a strong possibility in the case of these types of promotions.

While still not as affordable as the Galaxy Buds Pro (even in brand-new condition at the exact same retailer right now), the MagSafe-supporting AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever before as far as we know, presenting "minimal" cosmetic damage and promising "like-new" functionality, as well as solid battery life, flawless connectivity, excellent audio performance, and perhaps most importantly, industry-leading active noise cancellation.

