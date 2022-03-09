Apple's 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case are on sale at their lowest price yet

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Since this is Apple we're talking about here, that's definitely a little surprising, but given the stiff competition provided by everyone from Samsung to Sony, Jabra, Bose, Anker, OnePlus, Amazon, and even Apple-owned Beats , we're actually more surprised that the AirPods Pro 2 are not a thing yet.





Technically, the OG AirPods Pro were refreshed around five months ago... kind of, getting the non-Pro AirPods 3 's swanky new MagSafe charging case while otherwise staying the same as back in 2019. Because the buds themselves are unchanged, it didn't take long for their $249 list price to drop by 30 bucks , then $50, $60, and even $90 for a very short period of time during the Black Friday 2021 festivities.





The discounts seem to have stabilized around the $60 mark in recent weeks, naturally failing to rival what many major US retailers frequently offer in terms of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro deals . But if you're fine with purchasing the "new" AirPods Pro refurbished, you can now save more than $100 for a limited time.





Specifically, you're looking at "grade A" refurbs fetching $144.99 a pair with a 90-day warranty included until March 16... unless, of course, Woot runs out of inventory earlier than that, which is always a strong possibility in the case of these types of promotions.





While still not as affordable as the Galaxy Buds Pro (even in brand-new condition at the exact same retailer right now), the MagSafe-supporting AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever before as far as we know, presenting "minimal" cosmetic damage and promising "like-new" functionality, as well as solid battery life, flawless connectivity, excellent audio performance, and perhaps most importantly, industry-leading active noise cancellation.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up