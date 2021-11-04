The AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are not as similar on the inside as on the outside

The AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are not as similar on the inside as on the outside0
The new version offers a slew of improvements including head-tracking Spatial Audio, support for Dolby Atmos audio, a MagSafe wireless charging case, and more. Another significant change compared to the AirPods 2 is an updated design, which is practically the same as that of the AirPods Pro.
The next difference we spot between the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro is the charging case battery. The former has one large battery, while the latter has two small ones. Besides that small difference in the approach, both batteries have roughly the same amount of maximum charge capacity.
One more little fact that you might or might not know is that the AirPods 3 case is waterproof. That is not the case (Ha! Pun not intended.) with other AirPod models as of yet.
