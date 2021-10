Updated AirPods Pro with MagSafe are already $29 off

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Last week Apple announced the new AirPods 3 with MagSafe charging case and a price of $179. What many didn’t notice is that the AirPods Pro now also come with a MagSafe charging case. The slightly updated earbuds have already seen their first discount at Amazon where you can buy them for $29 off their retail price.Apple’s AirPods Pro got a slight update to their charging case, but everything else was left unchanged. This isn’t something surprising, as these are still a great pair of earbuds to have. The AirPods Pro have rubber ear tips and feature ANC (active noise cancellation) with Transparency mode. This makes for a great audio companion both in loud and quiet surroundings.The AirPods Pro were introduced back in 2019 and have become a massive success for Apple. Their charging case has always supported wireless charging , but now it adds extra support for MagSafe. The non-MagSafe AirPods Pro have seen an even bigger discount at Amazon, so if you don’t care about magnets you can save more by choosing the older version.