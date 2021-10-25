Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
Accessories Apple Deals

Updated AirPods Pro with MagSafe are already $29 off

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Updated AirPods Pro with MagSafe are already $29 off
Last week Apple announced the new AirPods 3 with MagSafe charging case and a price of $179. What many didn’t notice is that the AirPods Pro now also come with a MagSafe charging case. The slightly updated earbuds have already seen their first discount at Amazon where you can buy them for $29 off their retail price.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe

$29 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple’s AirPods Pro got a slight update to their charging case, but everything else was left unchanged. This isn’t something surprising, as these are still a great pair of earbuds to have. The AirPods Pro have rubber ear tips and feature ANC (active noise cancellation) with Transparency mode. This makes for a great audio companion both in loud and quiet surroundings.

The AirPods Pro were introduced back in 2019 and have become a massive success for Apple. Their charging case has always supported wireless charging, but now it adds extra support for MagSafe. The non-MagSafe AirPods Pro have seen an even bigger discount at Amazon, so if you don’t care about magnets you can save more by choosing the older version.

Apple AirPods Pro

$52 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


Apple MagSafe instead of USB-C


MagSafe is Apple’s proprietary wireless charging technology. It uses the MagSafe Charger which sticks via magnets in order to charge the device optimally. Ever since the technology was introduced with the iPhone 12 series there’s been lots of speculation that Apple is making the iPhone portless in the future. This means that Apple is willing to ditch the Lightning port altogether instead of implementing USB-C.

The Cupertino company has recently been under pressure from the European Union to finally ditch the Lightning port and use USB-C instead. If Apple does bring USB-C to the iPhone, this will make the lightning port history. Keep in mind that this won’t be the first mobile Apple device to have this port. The latest iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air tablets also use the universal charging port.

Time will tell if Apple is going to comply with the European Union and its ruling, or it will avoid it by making the iPhone 14 fully portless. Until then, check out our review of the AirPods Pro and what they are all about.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple says the notch actually gives more space for content on the new MacBook Pros
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Apple says the notch actually gives more space for content on the new MacBook Pros
The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy - updated October 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy - updated October 2021
Google cuts Play Store developer commission fee from 30% to 15% for subscriptions
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Google cuts Play Store developer commission fee from 30% to 15% for subscriptions
T-Mobile delays the Sprint 3G network shutdown date as DISH forces its hand
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile delays the Sprint 3G network shutdown date as DISH forces its hand
Best iPhone 13 cases - updated October 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Best iPhone 13 cases - updated October 2021
The best iPhone 13 deals at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile
by Iskra Petrova,  1
The best iPhone 13 deals at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless