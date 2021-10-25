Updated AirPods Pro with MagSafe are already $29 off

Updated AirPods Pro with MagSafe are already $29 off0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple’s AirPods Pro got a slight update to their charging case, but everything else was left unchanged. This isn’t something surprising, as these are still a great pair of earbuds to have. The AirPods Pro have rubber ear tips and feature ANC (active noise cancellation) with Transparency mode. This makes for a great audio companion both in loud and quiet surroundings.
Apple MagSafe instead of USB-C
MagSafe is Apple’s proprietary wireless charging technology. It uses the MagSafe Charger which sticks via magnets in order to charge the device optimally. Ever since the technology was introduced with the iPhone 12 series there’s been lots of speculation that Apple is making the iPhone portless in the future. This means that Apple is willing to ditch the Lightning port altogether instead of implementing USB-C.
Time will tell if Apple is going to comply with the European Union and its ruling, or it will avoid it by making the iPhone 14 fully portless. Until then, check out our review of the AirPods Pro and what they are all about.