Deals

Hurry and snag Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro at an unbeatable price (with 1-year warranty)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hurry and snag Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro at an unbeatable price (with 1-year warranty)
For a pair of ultra-high-end true wireless earbuds that offer many of the same features as the hugely popular AirPods Proand all-day stability with the help of some very handy flexible wingtips, the Beats Fit Pro have sure been discounted a lot in just the four months or so they've been around.

Granted, we've seen more cool deals offered by the likes of Best Buy and Woot on refurbished units than all-new ones, but it's still pretty hard to deny or resist the appeal of the latest such promotion including a full 1-year warranty.

While said warranty will be fulfilled by a company called eReplacements rather than Beats parent Apple, the 12-month coverage eclipses what you'd normally expect to get from a refurb... marked down by over 40 percent.

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, White, 1-Year Warranty

$83 off (41%)
$117
$199 99
Buy at Woot

That's right, these "grade A" bad boys guaranteed to have "minimal cosmetic damage" and "like-new functionality" are on sale for $117, but only if you order them today in a single white color. Technically, Woot's killer new deal is scheduled to run all through the end of March, with a special app-exclusive discount however being available for just a few more hours at the time of this writing.

To be perfectly clear, you have 25 more days (at least in theory) to buy the Beats Fit Pro at $129.99, with purchases made through the official Woot app today automatically qualifying for an extra 10 percent down.

That $117 price beats Best Buy's top Geek Squad certified refurbished promo up for grabs right now by... a lot, and the same goes for all of Amazon's "renewed" offers.

Without a doubt some of the overall best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2022, the Fit Pro come packing Apple's super-advanced H1 chip, as well as state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, Spatial Audio capabilities, and a stellar battery life of up to 24 hours when taking a "pocket-sized" charging case into consideration. It almost doesn't get better than this on the true wireless earbuds scene, and it arguably doesn't get better (period) at 117 bucks. 

