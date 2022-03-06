Hurry and snag Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro at an unbeatable price (with 1-year warranty)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

While said warranty will be fulfilled by a company called eReplacements rather than Beats parent Apple , the 12-month coverage eclipses what you'd normally expect to get from a refurb... marked down by over 40 percent.





That's right, these "grade A" bad boys guaranteed to have "minimal cosmetic damage" and "like-new functionality" are on sale for $117, but only if you order them today in a single white color. Technically, Woot's killer new deal is scheduled to run all through the end of March, with a special app-exclusive discount however being available for just a few more hours at the time of this writing.





To be perfectly clear, you have 25 more days (at least in theory) to buy the Beats Fit Pro at $129.99, with purchases made through the official Woot app today automatically qualifying for an extra 10 percent down.





That $117 price beats Best Buy's top Geek Squad certified refurbished promo up for grabs right now by... a lot, and the same goes for all of Amazon's "renewed" offers.





Without a doubt some of the overall best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2022, the Fit Pro come packing Apple's super-advanced H1 chip, as well as state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, Spatial Audio capabilities, and a stellar battery life of up to 24 hours when taking a "pocket-sized" charging case into consideration. It almost doesn't get better than this on the true wireless earbuds scene, and it arguably doesn't get better (period) at 117 bucks.

