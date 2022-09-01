 Extraordinary new sale drops Apple's AirPods Max in affordable territory in 'like new' condition - PhoneArena
Extraordinary new sale drops Apple's AirPods Max in affordable territory in 'like new' condition

Deals
Extraordinary new sale drops Apple's AirPods Max in affordable territory in 'like new' condition
Although there are arguably at least a few better high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones options money can buy right now, true hardcore Apple fans may find it awfully difficult to resist the temptation of pairing their iPhone with some sleek new AirPods Max.

Said temptation is often amplified by Amazon's killer deals, but as enticing as it might seem to be able to purchase brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units at $429 instead of $549 in your choice of four different colors, a "factory reconditioned" $369.99 sale is unquestionably better.

Apple AirPods Max

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple Certified Reconditioned, Three Colors, 90-Day Warranty
$180 off (33%)
$369 99
$549 99
Buy at Woot

Apple AirPods 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$84 off (42%)
$114 99
$199
Buy at Woot

That is, if you can live with the 90-day seller warranty offered by Woot for these "Apple Certified Reconditioned" copies of the reasonably well-reviewed AirPods Max in space gray, sky blue, and green hues. 

Just in case you have no idea exactly what "certified reconditioned" or "factory reconditioned" is supposed to mean, the Amazon-owned e-tailer running this unprecedented one-day-only promotion makes it clear that you're dealing with not just fully functional headphones, but units completely lacking "visible scratches or blemishes" and thus appearing "practically brand new."

In other words, you should be able to easily fool your friends into believing you can afford to spend $550 (or $430) on a new pair of AirPods Max without compromising (almost) anything.

At 370 bucks, Apple's first-ever (and so far, only) own-brand over-ear headphones are actually cheaper than Sony's hot new WH-1000XM5 in brand-new condition. Although still not what we'd call irresistible, these cheaper-than-ever AirPods Max are a must-buy for plenty of Apple enthusiasts on a budget... who are unwilling to settle for a pair of in-ear true wireless AirPods.

The non-Max AirPods, by the way, are themselves on sale at Woot right now for a crazy low price of $114.99 with a wireless charging case bundled in. These are second rather than third-gen Pods, mind you, but they're brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and they come with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty that also makes them pretty hard to resist for folks unable to afford the latest edition or the noise-cancelling Pro version.

