Deals

Amazon has Apple's AirPods Max discounted by a rare $100 in all five colors

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has Apple's AirPods Max discounted by a rare $100 in all five colors
Given their extravagant regular price of $549, you'd probably expect the over-ear AirPods Max to easily top our list of the very best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2022.

Unfortunately for Apple, that's not really the case, as the significantly more affordable Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose 700 (to only name a few) come with similar capabilities and an equal if not superior level of active noise cancellation and overall audio performance.

Fortunately for major US retailers like Amazon, these seem to have realized relatively early on that they would need to offer big discounts to drive AirPods Max demand. The surprisingly decent deals started coming just a few months after the late 2020 commercial debut of Apple's first-ever premium own-brand wireless cans, unsurprisingly hitting their peak around the extended Black Friday 2021 festivities.

The newest promotion is not quite so generous, matching a couple of other special offers available before and after the 2021 winter holiday season. What's pretty unusual is that Amazon charges a solid $100 less than "usual" for all five color options this time around.

That's an extremely rare occurrence, which you could easily liken to a wild Bigfoot sighting... in five different colors at once. Okay, maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration on our part, but we're ready to bet big money that at least one or several of the green, pink, silver, sky blue, and space gray flavors will go up in price or completely out of stock before long.

If history is any indication, that might even be true for all AirPods Max paint jobs, and unless you're willing to wait for the next wave of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in late November, this $100 discount across the board looks fairly hard to beat.

While the same goes for the aforementioned AirPods Max alternatives from Sony and Bose, which are still considerably cheaper, certain hardcore Apple fans will undoubtedly appreciate the clean and sleek design of these noise-cancelling bad boys capable of delivering state-of-the-art "spatial audio" with dynamic head tracking for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

