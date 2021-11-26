AirPods Max Black Friday deal shows the lowest price so far!





One of the best offers on the AirPods Max right now is the one at Crutchfield's website, where Apple's best headphones are going for $429—a whopping $120 discount. It is slightly unlikely that we will see any better deals than this one, so if you have been eyeing down the AirPods Max, this is your best shot at buying them for a decent price.

Until recently, you could find them for the same price at Amazon, but they are currently out of stock there, which only shows how fast they can go.

A few words on the AirPods Max





If by any chance you still haven't made your extensive research, as one usually does before buying a piece of headphones at this price point, then here is the gist of it.





The AirPods Max, of course, come with active noise cancelation (ANC), which is frankly some of the best performing ones out there. Paired with that ANC, they also come with the Transparent Mode, as Apple likes to call it. Transparent Mode basically isolates the noises you don't want, but keeps the ones you still want to be able to hear such as voice, announcements, etc.





Being the best Apple has to offer, the Max also come with awesome sound quality, which you'll find trouble finding at this price point, especially considering this hefty discount. Their build quality is also a noteworthy factor. The cushions are extremely soft and can easily be replaced, as they are held by magnets. Additionally, the mesh on the top prevent fatigue and discomfort and helps with the considerably heavy weight of the AirPods Max.





Probably the worst thing about the Max, though, is their case—it is simply not all that well thought out. Not only does it not look good, but it also doesn't do a good job at protecting your expensive headphones. Thankfully, we've made a convenient article with the best AirPods Max cases you can get

