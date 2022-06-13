 Apple's AirPods Max are down to their lowest price ever for the first time in a long time - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple's AirPods Max are down to their lowest price ever for the first time in a long time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's AirPods Max are down to their lowest price ever for the first time in a long time
Commercially released at the very end of 2020, the undeniably extravagant AirPods Max needed almost a year to reach a price point that could be argued as something remotely close to fair.

Unfortunately, Apple's first-ever over-ear headphones returned (close) to their $549 MSRP after a few rounds of holiday deals during which they scored discounts as high as $120... for limited periods of time.

In recent months, retailers like Amazon frequently took 80 bucks off these bad boys' list price in different colors, occasionally going up to $100... for a few days at once. But now the AirPods Max are marked down by a whopping 120 bucks for the first time in a very long time, and there's obviously no telling how quickly this killer new deal might expire.

Apple AirPods Max

Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Silver
$120 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

What's pretty much certain is that you don't have a lot of time to act, especially with just one color option listed at $120 (or 22 percent) off the "regular" price of 550 bucks as we write this.

We're talking about the silver-coated AirPods Max, with Amazon currently charging a cool $100 less than usual for green, pink, sky blue, and space gray models as well. Granted, these are still not deep enough cuts to give many of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones out there a run for their money.

The 2022-released Sony WH-1000XM5, for instance, are typically available for only around $400 a pair, and although they're still too new for discounts, something tells us that price point will (occasionally) go down to $350 before long. 

Then you have the very well-reviewed Bose 700, which are themselves "normally" priced at four Benjamins while frequently fetching $70 less than that at retailers like Amazon these days.

Of course, it's pretty clear what many hardcore Apple fans are likely to choose at fairly similar prices, and although they're definitely not perfect, the AirPods Max are also not bad, delivering solid overall audio performance and active noise cancellation for up to an outstanding 20 hours on a single charge.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Leaker says Galaxy Watch 5 could be the "ugliest" smartwatch of the year
Leaker says Galaxy Watch 5 could be the "ugliest" smartwatch of the year
Google and Apple called "effective duopoly" in mobile tech market; UK watchdog to launch market investigation
Google and Apple called "effective duopoly" in mobile tech market; UK watchdog to launch market investigation
Apple's 5G iPad Air (2022) is on sale at a higher than ever $100 discount
Apple's 5G iPad Air (2022) is on sale at a higher than ever $100 discount
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals
Apple's mixed reality headset could feature smooth switching between AR and VR
Apple's mixed reality headset could feature smooth switching between AR and VR
Apple's Federighi talks about WWDC's biggest hit (the new custom Lock Screen)
Apple's Federighi talks about WWDC's biggest hit (the new custom Lock Screen)

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
The Roku Channel adds 50 free Live TV channels
The Roku Channel adds 50 free Live TV channels
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless