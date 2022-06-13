Apple's AirPods Max are down to their lowest price ever for the first time in a long time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Commercially released at the very end of 2020, the undeniably extravagant AirPods Max needed almost a year to reach a price point that could be argued as something remotely close to fair.
Unfortunately, Apple's first-ever over-ear headphones returned (close) to their $549 MSRP after a few rounds of holiday deals during which they scored discounts as high as $120... for limited periods of time.
In recent months, retailers like Amazon frequently took 80 bucks off these bad boys' list price in different colors, occasionally going up to $100... for a few days at once. But now the AirPods Max are marked down by a whopping 120 bucks for the first time in a very long time, and there's obviously no telling how quickly this killer new deal might expire.
What's pretty much certain is that you don't have a lot of time to act, especially with just one color option listed at $120 (or 22 percent) off the "regular" price of 550 bucks as we write this.
We're talking about the silver-coated AirPods Max, with Amazon currently charging a cool $100 less than usual for green, pink, sky blue, and space gray models as well. Granted, these are still not deep enough cuts to give many of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones out there a run for their money.
The 2022-released Sony WH-1000XM5, for instance, are typically available for only around $400 a pair, and although they're still too new for discounts, something tells us that price point will (occasionally) go down to $350 before long.
Then you have the very well-reviewed Bose 700, which are themselves "normally" priced at four Benjamins while frequently fetching $70 less than that at retailers like Amazon these days.
Of course, it's pretty clear what many hardcore Apple fans are likely to choose at fairly similar prices, and although they're definitely not perfect, the AirPods Max are also not bad, delivering solid overall audio performance and active noise cancellation for up to an outstanding 20 hours on a single charge.
