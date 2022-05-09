2022 may bring a color refresh to the AirPods Max and the new AirPods Pro 2
Apple seems set to release the Apple AirPods 2 alongside a (likely cosmetic) refresh for their AirPods Max later this year, reports Bloombergs’s Mark Gurman.
Apple has been somewhat silent on the audio front lately. Since the launch of the AirPods 3 in October of last year, the tech giant has not announced any new meaningful updates for the AirPods lineup.
Users that purchased them at launch could very well now be encountering some significant battery problems. Some time ago, we at PhoneArena asked our readers to share their experience with the long-term battery health of the AirPods. A majority of them have in fact experienced some degree of deterioration.
Many rumors about the improvement that the next-generation AirPods Pro 2 could introduce have already come to light. They include support for the Apple Lossless audio format (for the uninitiated, this is a type of file compression that preserves all the original data), a new design and a tracking option to help users locate their charging case if need be.
The AirPods Pro 2 will likely be the biggest development in Apple’s headphone lineup for 2022, but some tweaks to their most premium headset are also likely. The AirPods Max could receive a color refresh later this year.
Whether 2022 will see tweaks to Apple’s 550$ headphones that are more than purely cosmetic remains a matter of speculation. The AirPods Max launched at the end of 2020, hence many hope to see a price drop to make the aging device more appealing to consumers.
It should be noted, that one has been very much overdue for quite some time. The AirPods Pro, which originally launched in 2019, have now entered the fourth year of their production cycle.
Fortunately, reports point towards the possibility that the AirPods Pro 2 could be right on the horizon and launch as soon as Fall 2022, as per information shared by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter.
These news are sure to be met with excitement by many users for whom the standard AirPods simply do not cut it. Even if we do not get new features for the AirPods Max, the AirPods Pro 2 are something many are looking forward to.
