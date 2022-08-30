Sony's industry-leading new WH-1000XM5 headphones are on sale at a cool discount for the first time





Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Black, New, 90-Day Warranty $58 off (15%) $339 99 $398 Buy at Woot





On the not so bright side of things, you have (less than) 24 hours at the time of this writing to claim the relatively small but unprecedented and thus arguably important $60 discount, and before pulling the trigger, it's also definitely worth keeping in mind that Woot can only back your purchase with a 90-day warranty.





That's clearly inconvenient, but most likely not a complete deal breaker for bargain hunters enamored with the fresh design, powerful sound, and especially the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology of Sony 's latest premium over-ear headphones.





Compared to the significantly costlier AirPods Max , for instance, the WH-1000XM5 also have superior battery life going for them (up to no less than 30 hours of uninterrupted listening time, to be exact), as well as blazing fast charging capabilities, top-notch voice call clarity thanks to a quartet of beamforming microphones, and last but not necessarily least, a very fashionable, portable, and useful carrying case included.