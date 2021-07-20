Apple's AirPods Max score an unprecedented discount for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But while we obviously don't know exactly how popular the AirPods Max have proven during their first few months of commercial availability, their mass appeal is certainly improving as the aforementioned list price continues to drop.





Hot on the heels of several decent Amazon deals , Best Buy is today running by far the greatest sale yet on these noise-cancelling bad boys, charging just $454.99 for every single available color. We're talking space gray, sky blue, green, pink, and silver paint jobs, although you may need to hurry if you're eyeing a specific hue.





Technically, this special offer is set to last a full 24 hours, but if the history of Amazon's similar promotions is any indication, certain models could well go out of stock much faster than that. By the way, the same exact $94.01 (or 17 percent) discount is currently up for grabs on Amazon... in just one snazzy pink shade.





While the AirPods Max are still not quite as affordable as a number of our nominees for the title of best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2021, they're slowly but surely getting there. And if you don't have a problem opting for an "open-box" instead of a brand-new unit, you might be able to pay roughly as little as you would for an unused pair of Sony's very well-reviewed WH-1000XM4 cans, for instance.





That depends on how quick and lucky you are, though, as well as where you live, with "open-box satisfactory" units available at the time of this writing for only $363.99 in select brick and mortar stores.





In addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, Apple's AirPods Max also have a very sleek and comfortable design going for them, as well as quite possibly the best Transparency Mode functionality on the market, and perhaps most importantly, outstanding overall sound quality.





