Best Buy's top AirPods Max Cyber Monday deal returns as last-minute Christmas doorbuster

Apple AirPods Max
Released about four years ago now, the AirPods Max were somewhat surprisingly not in the limelight much this extended Black Friday "season", scoring their heftiest discount on Cyber Monday at Best Buy in just one color option.

That nice holiday deal from earlier this month went away pretty quickly, but if you haven't found the perfect high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones for your better half this Christmas, you should strongly consider picking up these Apple-branded bad boys right now. That's because Best Buy is once again selling them at a seemingly unbeatable price of $379.99 a pair, and this time around, that killer $170 markdown from a $549.99 list price applies to a grand total of five colorways.

Apple AirPods Max

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Lightning Port, Five Color Options
$170 off (31%)
$379 99
$549 99
Buy at BestBuy

Yes, you can opt for Space Gray, Sky Blue, Green, Pink, or Silver-coated AirPods Maxes at the same exact discount... if you hurry, and although I obviously can't predict the future, I highly doubt that a better deal will be offered by any major US retailer by the end of the year (if ever).

Before pulling the trigger at 380 bucks, it's definitely important you realize that you're dealing with the original AirPods Max edition here, which means that you need to rely on a "traditional" Lightning port for your charging rather than embrace the modernity of USB-C technology. 

Otherwise, of course, there's no difference whatsoever between the 2020 and 2024 versions, and since it's taken Apple so long to add a new port to its first (and only) own-brand over-ear headphones, the chances of seeing an entirely new AirPods Max 2 product released anytime soon are slim... at best.

Granted, there are plenty of alternatives from brands like Sony, Bose, and Apple-owned Beats that are younger, cheaper, and seemingly better in many ways, but the AirPods Max retain a magnetism you might not be able to explain or understand... unless you're a hardcore, long-time, and super-devoted Apple fan. If you fall in that category, now's probably the time to push the order button on Best Buy's website.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

