Grab Apple's ultra premium AirPods Max headphones with a sweet $99 discount from Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's AirPods Max are among the best wireless headphones on the market. If you have always wanted to get one of these, now is the time to act and purchase a pair. Walmart is currently offering the Space Gray-colored AirPods Max for just $449.99, which is $99 below their usual $549 sticker price at the retailer.
The AirPods Max have everything you wish your new headphones to have. First, being an Apple product, they have a very stylish design. They are elegant, clean, and simplistic and are entirely made of metal. While they are a bit heavy, their weight is something you can easily get used to over time.
Of course, the most important aspect of a pair of headphones is not whether they are heavy or not; it's their sound. And these bad boys sound pretty incredible. They have a clean and highly detailed sound profile that also offers a good amount of bass.
As for the AirPods Max's battery life, the headphones should offer you 20 hours of listening time before the need to top them up again.
All of these features, as well as the $99 discount that Walmart is currently offering turn the AirPods Max into a pretty nice bargain, especially if you are already an Apple user.
