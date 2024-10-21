Bonkers new deal makes Apple's AirPods 3 the perfect stocking stuffer this Christmas





Even Amazon Prime members could only save 50 bucks a few months back in what was an unprecedented deal that has since gone unbeaten. But now Amazon-owned Woot is charging just $89.99 for a pair of these bad boys with a 1-year warranty included, which looks like a positively mind-blowing pre-holiday special offer.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, Adaptive EQ, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty Included $79 off (47%) $89 99 $169 Buy at Woot Apple AirPods 4 True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life $10 off (8%) Buy at Amazon





Because nothing is ever that simple in life, you do need to be okay with the "grade A" refurbished condition of these massively discounted earbuds to actually take advantage of this hot new promotion, which is technically set to run until November 1. That's more than 10 days away at the time of this writing, but personally, I'm very skeptical that Woot will be able to handle your demand through the end of today, let alone the end of the month.





Granted, there is no active noise cancellation included in this particular sub-$100 package with Apple H1 power, but our in-depth AirPods 3 review back in 2021 praised the overall sound quality, comfortable fit (even during the longest and most intense music listening sessions), and flawless connectivity.





AirPods 4 Those key strengths haven't weakened much with the passing of time, especially at this killer price point, although before you make your final buying decision, it's probably wise to consider the new and improvedas well. The non-noise-cancelling model, for instance, currently goes for 10 bucks under its $129 regular price on Amazon in brand-new condition, and I can totally understand if some of you will prefer to go that route this holiday shopping season.





AirPods 4 are naturally slightly better and slightly costlier. Despite their advanced age, Apple 's AirPods 3 are clearly still among the best wireless earbuds you can buy for your iPhone-loving better half, while theare naturallybetter andcostlier.