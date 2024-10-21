Bonkers new deal makes Apple's AirPods 3 the perfect stocking stuffer this Christmas
Released three whole years ago with personalized spatial audio and other premium features at a list price of $169 and followed up by two different AirPods 4 versions last month, the non-Pro AirPods 3 have weirdly never been discounted very steeply.
Even Amazon Prime members could only save 50 bucks a few months back in what was an unprecedented deal that has since gone unbeaten. But now Amazon-owned Woot is charging just $89.99 for a pair of these bad boys with a 1-year warranty included, which looks like a positively mind-blowing pre-holiday special offer.
Because nothing is ever that simple in life, you do need to be okay with the "grade A" refurbished condition of these massively discounted earbuds to actually take advantage of this hot new promotion, which is technically set to run until November 1. That's more than 10 days away at the time of this writing, but personally, I'm very skeptical that Woot will be able to handle your demand through the end of today, let alone the end of the month.
Granted, there is no active noise cancellation included in this particular sub-$100 package with Apple H1 power, but our in-depth AirPods 3 review back in 2021 praised the overall sound quality, comfortable fit (even during the longest and most intense music listening sessions), and flawless connectivity.
Those key strengths haven't weakened much with the passing of time, especially at this killer price point, although before you make your final buying decision, it's probably wise to consider the new and improved AirPods 4 as well. The non-noise-cancelling model, for instance, currently goes for 10 bucks under its $129 regular price on Amazon in brand-new condition, and I can totally understand if some of you will prefer to go that route this holiday shopping season.
Despite their advanced age, Apple's AirPods 3 are clearly still among the best wireless earbuds you can buy for your iPhone-loving better half, while the AirPods 4 are naturally slightly better and slightly costlier.
