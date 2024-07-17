The AirPods 3 are the ideal Prime Day 2024 steal for hardcore Apple fans at a $50 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Released almost three years ago without state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, Apple's "regular" AirPods 3 are for some reason still discounted less frequently and less steeply than the super-premium AirPods Pro 2 in 2024. But that's where Amazon's latest Prime Day sales event has come in yesterday, slashing the $169 list price of these Apple H1-powered bad boys by an incredibly rare $50.
This 29 percent discount handily beats what all major US retailers offered as Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday savings on the third-gen non-Pro AirPods last year, which obviously means that you need to hurry and place your order before it's too late and Amazon inevitably runs out of inventory.
At best, you have until the end of the day to claim this exceptional deal (with a Prime membership only) and spend the rest of your summer listening to your favorite tunes in a stunningly immersive Spatial Audio environment at your nearby swimming pool, in a crowded train, or on your next plane to Ibiza.
Despite their very advanced age, we're afraid that the AirPods 3 are unlikely to receive a sequel (with or without ANC technology) by the end of the year, which is precisely why you should consider a purchase at this newly reduced price. That is, of course, if you can't afford the frequently discounted but still costlier second-gen AirPods Pro, which are undoubtedly the better overall choice.
The top-of-the-line Personalized Spatial Audio tech is clearly the key selling point here, as highlighted in our comprehensive AirPods 3 review that remains pretty much as true today as it was in 2021. That also praised these puppies for their comfortable and secure fit, overall portability, and always important sweat and water resistance, and it almost goes without saying that the AirPods 3's strengths are further... strengthened by Amazon's hot new Prime Day 2024 promotion.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
17 Jul, 2024The AirPods 3 are the ideal Prime Day 2024 steal for hardcore Apple fans at a $50 discount
09 Jul, 2024Head-turning deal lands the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) at a new best price on Amazon
08 Jun, 2024The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C now offer amazing sound and ANC for less on Amazon
09 May, 2024The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
08 May, 2024Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: