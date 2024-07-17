The AirPods 3 are the ideal Prime Day 2024 steal for hardcore Apple fans at a $50 discount

Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
Released almost three years ago without state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, Apple's "regular" AirPods 3 are for some reason still discounted less frequently and less steeply than the super-premium AirPods Pro 2 in 2024. But that's where Amazon's latest Prime Day sales event has come in yesterday, slashing the $169 list price of these Apple H1-powered bad boys by an incredibly rare $50.

This 29 percent discount handily beats what all major US retailers offered as Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday savings on the third-gen non-Pro AirPods last year, which obviously means that you need to hurry and place your order before it's too late and Amazon inevitably runs out of inventory.

True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, Adaptive EQ, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life, Prime Membership Required
At best, you have until the end of the day to claim this exceptional deal (with a Prime membership only) and spend the rest of your summer listening to your favorite tunes in a stunningly immersive Spatial Audio environment at your nearby swimming pool, in a crowded train, or on your next plane to Ibiza.

Despite their very advanced age, we're afraid that the AirPods 3 are unlikely to receive a sequel (with or without ANC technology) by the end of the year, which is precisely why you should consider a purchase at this newly reduced price. That is, of course, if you can't afford the frequently discounted but still costlier second-gen AirPods Pro, which are undoubtedly the better overall choice.

The top-of-the-line Personalized Spatial Audio tech is clearly the key selling point here, as highlighted in our comprehensive AirPods 3 review that remains pretty much as true today as it was in 2021. That also praised these puppies for their comfortable and secure fit, overall portability, and always important sweat and water resistance, and it almost goes without saying that the AirPods 3's strengths are further... strengthened by Amazon's hot new Prime Day 2024 promotion.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

