Apple's newest AirPods and AirPods Max haven't been this affordable in quite some time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
While Apple didn't exactly catch us off guard with the announcement and release of its third-gen AirPods roughly two and a half years after the previous edition, it was certainly a little surprising to see such an attention-grabbing and very well-reviewed product draw even more interest with a number of holiday deal sweeteners.

What's perhaps even more unusual is that AirPods 3 deals have been getting (slightly) worse with time, which makes Amazon's latest discount pretty darn attractive. The e-commerce giant is selling these MagSafe charging case-including bad boys for $29.02 less than usual, which is a smaller markdown than what was available a couple of times back in December and January.

But bargain hunters haven't been able to save these 30 bucks in almost two months, so if you're not willing to wait until... Black Friday 2022 and you don't feel like you need active noise cancellation technology, it might be wise to pull the trigger as soon as possible.

The noise-cancelling AirPods Pro with a bundled MagSafe charging case of their own, meanwhile, are discounted by a heftier $74.01 from a considerably higher (and arguably excessive) $249 list price, while the AirPods Max can be had at a whopping $110 less than usual at the time of this writing in four different colors.

Of course, the pink, silver, sky blue, and space gray-coated AirPods Max are an entirely different thing, which is why they typically cost no less than $549.

Like their tiny true wireless earbuds cousins, these premium over-ear Bluetooth wireless headphones with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and spatial audio on deck have been available at an even deeper price cut before, but not in a fairly long time.

AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Do you want ANC or not?
Nov 01, 2021, 4:18 AM, by Rado Minkov
AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: Visible evolution
Nov 01, 2021, 8:26 AM, by Rado Minkov
The best AirPods to buy in 2022: Updated March
Jan 25, 2022, 4:34 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Lost Mode is finally here to save your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max
Oct 06, 2021, 5:04 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov
Don't like your AirPods Max case? Here are the top 5 substitutes we picked
Jun 29, 2021, 2:59 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov
AirPods Max case and battery. How does it work? Do you need the case?
Jan 11, 2021, 8:19 AM, by Preslav Kateliev

