Amazon knocks Apple's hot new AirPods 3 down to their lowest price again

"Renewed" is probably the best way to describe this substantial 22 percent discount, which has been available a couple of times before, including for about... 15 minutes on Christmas Day.





If you (understandably) missed out on that particular opportunity to shave 39 bucks off the $179 list price of the non-Pro third-gen AirPods , as well as the more extended previous chance, now might be time to pull the trigger and relax ahead of Valentine's Day, for instance.



To be perfectly clear, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged copies of Apple's latest addition to the hugely successful AirPods family here, and despite lacking state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, these bad boys are without a doubt some of the overall best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2022.





With a fancy MagSafe charging case included, up to a combined 30 hours of battery life, an all-new and arguably vastly improved design, and perhaps more importantly, spatial audio technology, the AirPods 3 are definitely advanced enough to justify their (reduced) price, as well as sufficiently upgraded to warrant their premium over the AirPods 2





Commercially released back in the spring of 2019 (which feels like an eternity ago), the second-gen AirPods are still sold by Amazon, and of course, they're deeply discounted themselves to retain at least a small part of their once mighty appeal.



Originally priced at $159, the AirPods 2 variant bundled with a good old fashioned wired charging case currently costs $50 less than that, which equates to a decent but far from irresistible 31 percent markdown.





It's probably wise to wait if you're on a tight budget, as these oldies but goodies have been available at lower prices before and will most likely go down more than 50 bucks in the relatively near future again.



The same goes for the first (and so far only) AirPods Pro edition, which can be had at a cool $60 discount of its own at the time of this writing with the same exact MagSafe charging case included as the non-Pro AirPods 3. By no means bad, this deal could also be improved soon to once again reach the $70 peak first achieved last month.





Perhaps unsurprisingly but also somewhat disappointingly for bargain hunters, Amazon no longer seems to carry the AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case. There was obviously plenty of room for deep price cuts there too, but there's also a good reason why Apple 's profit margins are much higher than the tech industry average.





January is not traditionally the best time to buy new gear, be it of the mobile, audio, or computing variety, but if there's anything left in your bank account after your recent holiday spending spree, Amazon may well interest you in a hot new AirPods deal.