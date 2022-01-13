Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple Deals Audio

Amazon knocks Apple's hot new AirPods 3 down to their lowest price again

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon knocks Apple's hot new AirPods 3 down to their lowest price again
January is not traditionally the best time to buy new gear, be it of the mobile, audio, or computing variety, but if there's anything left in your bank account after your recent holiday spending spree, Amazon may well interest you in a hot new AirPods deal.

"Renewed" is probably the best way to describe this substantial 22 percent discount, which has been available a couple of times before, including for about... 15 minutes on Christmas Day.

Apple AirPods 3

True Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case

$39 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon
 

If you (understandably) missed out on that particular opportunity to shave 39 bucks off the $179 list price of the non-Pro third-gen AirPods, as well as the more extended previous chance, now might be time to pull the trigger and relax ahead of Valentine's Day, for instance.

To be perfectly clear, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged copies of Apple's latest addition to the hugely successful AirPods family here, and despite lacking state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, these bad boys are without a doubt some of the overall best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2022.

With a fancy MagSafe charging case included, up to a combined 30 hours of battery life, an all-new and arguably vastly improved design, and perhaps more importantly, spatial audio technology, the AirPods 3 are definitely advanced enough to justify their (reduced) price, as well as sufficiently upgraded to warrant their premium over the AirPods 2.

Commercially released back in the spring of 2019 (which feels like an eternity ago), the second-gen AirPods are still sold by Amazon, and of course, they're deeply discounted themselves to retain at least a small part of their once mighty appeal.

Originally priced at $159, the AirPods 2 variant bundled with a good old fashioned wired charging case currently costs $50 less than that, which equates to a decent but far from irresistible 31 percent markdown.

It's probably wise to wait if you're on a tight budget, as these oldies but goodies have been available at lower prices before and will most likely go down more than 50 bucks in the relatively near future again.

The same goes for the first (and so far only) AirPods Pro edition, which can be had at a cool $60 discount of its own at the time of this writing with the same exact MagSafe charging case included as the non-Pro AirPods 3. By no means bad, this deal could also be improved soon to once again reach the $70 peak first achieved last month.

Perhaps unsurprisingly but also somewhat disappointingly for bargain hunters, Amazon no longer seems to carry the AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case. There was obviously plenty of room for deep price cuts there too, but there's also a good reason why Apple's profit margins are much higher than the tech industry average.

AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Do you want ANC or not?
AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Do you want ANC or not?
Nov 01, 2021, 4:18 AM, by Rado Minkov
Apple's cheaper AirPods 3 have an unexpected advantage over the AirPods Pro
Apple's cheaper AirPods 3 have an unexpected advantage over the AirPods Pro
Oct 25, 2021, 2:36 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
The AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are not as similar on the inside as on the outside
The AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are not as similar on the inside as on the outside
Nov 04, 2021, 9:23 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov
Release date of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 delayed until Q3 2022 according to shaky leak
Release date of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 delayed until Q3 2022 according to shaky leak
Nov 12, 2021, 1:21 PM, by Alan Friedman

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Fortnite with touch controls coming to iOS and Android via a limited closed beta
by Alan Friedman,  0
Fortnite with touch controls coming to iOS and Android via a limited closed beta
Journalists from El Salvador are the latest victims of Pegasus, the spyware that hacked the iPhone
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Journalists from El Salvador are the latest victims of Pegasus, the spyware that hacked the iPhone
Google Nest Hub users can't use Google Assistant to set a timer
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Google Nest Hub users can't use Google Assistant to set a timer
Report says the mobile app industry will break even more records in 2022
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Report says the mobile app industry will break even more records in 2022
Apple's iPhone 13 5G series (minus the Mini) continues to sell like crazy in China
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's iPhone 13 5G series (minus the Mini) continues to sell like crazy in China
Leaked Android 13 screenshot: Notifications Permissions
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Leaked Android 13 screenshot: Notifications Permissions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless